We clarify the most frequent doubts

Since last August 4, 2022, a new exchange market in Cuba for the sale of USD and other currencies to the state by the population.

In addition, on Tuesday, August 9, the exchange operations at ATMs and point-of-sale terminals, in addition to bank windows and cadecas.

Resolutions No. 126/2022 and No. 127/2022 of the Central Bank of Cuba related to the foreign exchange market have a lot of information, so here we bring you a section of questions and answers to clarify doubts that you could have on this subject. Join us!

What is the official exchange rate of the USD and who can access its sale?

The measures approved for the sale of USD to the State directly implicate the population and the non-state sector.

The new foreign exchange market is aimed at individuals, self-employed artists and creators, micro, small and medium-sized private companies, individual agricultural producers, and non-agricultural cooperatives.

For these sectors, the exchange rate is 120 CUP x 1 USD, a figure that receives markups applied by banks.

What are the commercial margins for face-to-face and electronic operations?

Yes ok the official rate is 120 CUP x 1 USDbanks operate with a commercial margin that varies with the type of branch and the operation carried out.

Depending on where you make the sale, the margin is:

Foreign currency in cash at bank windows and cadecas, 2.00% (before 2.0833%).

Foreign currency in cash at ports, airports and hotels, 2.00% (previously 3.00%).

USD in cash, from 8.00%.

Foreign currency in cash on holidays and holidays, 3.00%.

USD in cash on holidays and holidays, from 9.00%.

USD for transfers from abroad, 0.00%

That means in practice that when selling 1 USD in cash to any bank in Cuba, the official exchange rate will be applied and then the commercial margin. You would get in this specific example, 110.40 CUP after applying the 8% margin.

Is there a commercial margin if I want to carry out operations between accounts in foreign currency and CUP?

In most cases, there is no markup. For example, to withdraw money in CUP from international cards, this is 0.00%.

Other operations do have a margin defined by the BCC. Here you have the possible list of these and their commercial margin.

Withdrawals in CUP or Purchases from international cards: 0.00%

Transfers from accounts in mlc to accounts in CUP: 0.00%

Service payments in CUP from foreign currency accounts: 0.00%

Withdrawal of cash in CUP from foreign currency accounts: 1.00%

Foreign currency deposits in cash in accounts in CUP: 1.50%

Accounts of collaborators abroad: 1 CUC is equivalent to 24 CUP. Accounts that have a 30% discount maintain this condition.

What about operations for MLC then?

Although the sale of USD and other currencies to the State has already been approved, unable to extract MLC of the Certificates of Deposit for current use in the chosen currency.

Yes, it is possible to make a conversion and fully or partially extract the equivalent in CUP of the MLC in the certificate of deposit. The exchange rate for this operation will be the one in force on the day it is carried out.

A new foreign exchange market in Cuba was announced earlier this month. With its implementation, some questions have arisen among citizens, as is often the case with innovative processes. https://t.co/jf0Nh3yEtb — Cubadebate (@cubadebatecu) August 12, 2022

WE RECOMMEND YOU: