Earwax is a fatty substance that forms inside our ears. It actually aims to protect the ear canal from external dirt, liquids like shower and pool water, potentially pathogenic bacteria and fungi. A certain amount of earwax is therefore functional to the protection of our ears. In a normal condition, therefore in the absence of particular problems, ear cleaning must be daily. And there would be conflicting opinions about it.

The practice of cotton buds

Numerous methods exist to eliminate excess earwax, also because, if it settles for too long, it could cause the formation of ear plugs or ear infections, creating discomfort and pain inside the ears themselves. The cotton swab has always seemed like a good idea to us. But pay attention to the type used. Linear cotton swabs could be annoying, in the long run, and harm the system.

Cleaning concerns the outermost part of the ear canal, we must not go too deep and above all eliminate only the excess. So using cotton buds that have the particular shape of a “pear” is perhaps the best solution. These chunky tools prevent the tool from reaching too deep and, therefore, remain superficial on the area of ​​interest. Passing them after a shower might be your best bet. But let’s see how we can do in the case of annoying earplugs.

We clean the ears and eliminate earwax plugs with this method which could be a cure-all for improving our hearing

When we spend a lot of time without cleaning them or we usually go to the pool, it is easier for earwax plugs to form which prevent us from hearing well. They are concentrates that we cannot remove even with specific sprays for cleaning our ears. A method that we could do at home exists and was mainly used by our grandmothers. They would be the so-called “candles”. Many doctors, however, are opposed to using this tool because it is a danger not only for the ears, but also for hair and skin. In fact, it would be real wax candles that must be lit and, with combustion, the ear wax rises in the narrowest duct applied to the ear.

The doubts about this practice are linked not only to combustion, particularly close to hair and skin, but also to the fact that residues of wax could deposit in the auditory system creating an additional plug. Definitely better are the drops with glycerin and mineral oil.

How to proceed

We clean the ears and remove the earwax plugs by tilting the head sideways with the ear pointing upwards. A couple of drops need to be inserted and you have to stay in the position for a couple of minutes. Then remove the dissolved ear wax by rinsing with warm water. Administration is variable. There are cases where you need to enter them twice a day for several days, or once a week. Definitely recommended to ask at the pharmacy or directly to the doctor how it is best to proceed according to our condition.

Deepening

These are the 4 screening tests that every woman should do before the age of 30