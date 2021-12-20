There is very little time to access the super Christmas discounts on Italo and Trenitalia trains, including Frecce, Intercity and Eurocity. Both promotions expire on Monday 20 December 2021, but the times and discount codes change, as well as the availability.

If we are interested, let’s hurry up and close Christmas with a bang with super discounts on Italo and Frecciarossa trains. A weekend away, an opportunity to see distant relatives or simply an opportunity to save money for trips to be organized for the next few months. Maybe adding new stops with a plane ticket, taking advantage of the ITA Airways Youth fare. In this regard, here is “The very discounted offers for ITA Airways flights not present on the online site”.

We close Christmas with a bang with super discounts on Italo and Frecciarossa trains

Italo Treno offers -30% discount for journeys starting from December 21st and for over 600,000 seats in the Smart and Prima environment. To take advantage of the advantageous promotion, insert the promo code “ALBERO” in the search phase. Once this is done, we will be able to view the eXtra and Low Cost fares for tickets with still available promotional seats.

30% discount until Monday on all Trenitalia national trains, namely Frecciarossa, Frecciargento and Frecciabianca, Intercity and Intercity Notte and Eurocity. Active only for the Super Economy fare by entering the code “WINTER22” when purchasing the ticket.

How to enter the discount code

It is certainly not the first time that both Italo and Trenitalia offer a 30% discount. In previous articles, in addition to illustrating the relative offer, we have created a mini guide on how to enter the promo code, a procedure that is not always immediate. To find out how to do it, we suggest reading the 2 articles below. For Italo we consult the last paragraph in “Last call to take advantage of this unmissable promo code on Italo trains”. Instead, for Trenitalia, always the last section of the article, “The Trenitalia offers for Frecciarossa trains, very discounted with this little-known discount code, end on Monday”.

Christmas discounts also on flights

The new national airline ITA Airways takes advantage of the Christmas period to announce a 25% discount on all routes. The relative promo code, to be entered during the booking phase, is “GIFT25”, with deadline set for December 20th. The travel period for which it is possible to take advantage of the offer runs from 10 January 2022 to 31 March of the same year. We remind you that the flight change is free.