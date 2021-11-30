“We collaborate with the prosecutors, we are confident that we can shed light on the matter” – Corriere.it

The president of Exor: «I am confident in the work of the judiciary. Juventus is a great club, there is the will to remain so ”

“On the ongoing investigations, Juventus collaborates with the prosecutors and is confident of being able to shed light

on all the disputed aspects“. Thus spoke on Tuesday 30 November John Elkann, president of Exor, in a press conference introducing the “investor day” of the financial holding that owns the majority of the club. Elkann then continued: «Juventus has a new board of directors, a new managing director, a new sporting director, a new coach who, with the president and the vice president and the president, are facing problems on and off the pitch. For every club there are difficult moments, it is important to face them and this is what is happening at Juventus. I am convinced that Juventus’ future will be as important as its history. It is a large company and there is the will to remain so“.

Elkann and the Ronaldo operation Under the investigators’ lens there is also a document concerning Cristiano Ronaldo: “A private agreement – the magistrates write in the search decree – concerning the contractual relationship and the back wages” of CR7 which, in an interception, is defined as ” a famous card that does not have to exist theoretically ». Elkann does not enter into the merits of the matter but comments on the Ronaldo operation as follows: «If I would do it again? Cristiano Ronaldo was an important operation for Juventus, I think there is nothing more to add than what I experienced. However, we also know that the context that Juventus and football have experienced in recent years has had an impact in many ways. This has created difficulties to play, to have more public and more support ».

The future of the club On the medium-term future of the club, Elkann adds: «The history of Juve is more than a hundred years old, in sport it is important to look at competitiveness. It is about reconcile sporting and economic parameters “. The number one of Exor then aligns himself with the Juventus president, Andrea Agnelli, on the issue of governance of European football that the Superlega project has brought to light: “There is also a question to answer about football, the only sport in which the regulator and the manager are one ”.

