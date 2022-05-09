“We continue in a delicate process but with enormous faith” – Telemundo Puerto Rico

The presenter Saudy Rivera shared in the public last night, Saturday, the hard process that she has gone through with her husband Iván Rivera, who would have suffered a stroke several weeks ago.

“I am born to share with you this praise that has helped me so much in this hard process. I recognize I am not the only one going through hard tests. I begged on my knees and with all my soul to God to give me a miracle. In the midst of so much pain and despair, he fulfilled it. We continue in a delicate process but with enormous faith. To you who read me ‘I don’t know what you are going through but a miracle is coming…’ believe and ask with faith and a clean soul, great things will happen before your eyes. She closes her eyes, listen to her and don’t let anyone interrupt you. This praise is performed by @chanelnovas who I would love to meet and tell her how much she has touched my heart in the midst of darkness. Thanks to the great nurse Linet, who gave it to me in the midst of so much agony. We keep fighting and we will not give up. Little by little we will resume life. Thank you to everyone who, with their good faith, has placed my husband Ivan and our family in their prayers. Don’t let go of us, God multiply you in health and blessings. Those who know me know how much I believe in a living God and in the power of prayer,” the Instagram post reads.

Rivera is a Fire Prevention Inspector in San Juan.

The former commissioner of the Fire Department, Ángel Crespo, reported on the situation and asked for prayer.

The couple have two daughters; Valerie and Valentina.