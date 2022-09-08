we copy its total vitaminized look to bring some pep to our back-to-school wardrobe

Fashion icon, Rihanna gives us ideas to adopt in turn the trend of the dopamine locker room.

She dazzled us with her pregnancy looks when she revealed her baby bump at the end of January 2022. Lace-up mini-dress, baggy jeans, feathered micro-dress, visible lingerie… Rihanna chained outfits sexy and trendy for nearly five months, before giving birth to her son born from her relationship with rapper A$AP Rocky on May 13. If the singer from Barbados has been discreet in recent months (rightly so), she has been increasing her outings and appearances for a few weeks. After being spotted recently with a new haircut and wearing decried XXL thigh boots, the young mother has just unveiled a new outfit to copy without moderation. The Savage x Fenty designer was spotted in Miami earlier this week wearing a bright yellow Balenciaga ensemble. With an oversized cut and a relaxed look, her total vitamin look was accessorized with a shimmering red mini-bag, black pointy-toe pumps and black rectangular sunglasses. Proof that in September, colorful outfits still have their place in our dressing room, and, on the contrary, should be legion to boost our morale and thus stick to the trend of the dopamine wardrobe.

The dopamine wardrobe trend

Appeared in 2021, little…

