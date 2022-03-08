Often unsuspected allies for our health can be hidden among the supermarket counters. In fact, nutrition is one of the most valuable tools we have to keep fit. However, even if we follow a correct diet, there is always something to learn. For example, we could fight osteoporosis, hyperglycemia and cholesterol thanks to Jerusalem artichoke. Likewise, there is another vegetable that we could include in our diet to take advantage of the benefits this could bring.

A spicy but low-calorie vegetable

It is enough to taste a small piece of this vegetable to understand that we are dealing with a special ingredient. In fact, it has a pungent flavor, similar to mustard or ginger. And in fact it is a root, the horseradish. It looks like a long white tuber, which we can find all year round on supermarket counters.

Despite its great flavor, horseradish is low-calorie, as 15g only provides 7 calories. Inside, however, there are many macronutrients that are precious for our health.

We could digest better thanks to this unusual vegetable rich in potassium, vitamin C and antioxidants

First of all, horseradish contains good amounts of beta-carotene, an important protein for promoting tanning and a precursor of vitamin A. Furthermore, in 15 g of horseradish we would find 37 mg of potassium, followed by good amounts of calcium, phosphorus and magnesium . Not to mention that in horseradish we also find vitamin C.

Thanks to these and other macronutrients, horseradish could promote diuresis and digestion, leading to an increase in appetite. In addition, it would have an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and relaxing effect.

At the same time, it would be best to avoid eating horseradish in the delicate stages of life, such as pregnancy, breastfeeding and before age 4. In addition, it could create complications in the case of intestinal diseases, infections or inflammation and kidney problems. In addition, horseradish may conflict with levothyroxine. Therefore, if in doubt it is always better to ask your doctor for advice first.

How to use horseradish in cooking

The flavor of horseradish, pungent and fresh at the same time, makes it a perfect accompaniment to dishes with strong and full-bodied flavors. For example, it can soften and add thickness to a boiled meat or fish roast. Precisely for this reason, in some regions of northern Italy the horseradish sauce, based on horseradish, salt, white vinegar and sugar. In southern Italy, on the other hand, it forms the basis of rafanata by Aliano, a special omelette topped with raw horseradish. In fact, we can eat this root both cooked and raw. To try it raw, it is generally preferred to grate it to season meat, fish or salad dishes. However, remember that horseradish oxidizes quickly, changing color and therefore we’d better squeeze a little lemon juice on it. Furthermore, when it comes to using it in salads, we can also use fresh horseradish leaves, which we find especially in spring.

To cook it, however, we can use a small amount to flavor the potato soups, for example. We can also marinate it, boil it or create creams. We can even use small quantities of dried horseradish (about 2 grams) to make an infusion. We can also create another drink, a smoothie or an extract based on horseradish, carrots, apples and celery.

To try it, however, we can simply blend the raw horseradish, then add the cream and chives. This is a perfect accompaniment to baked potatoes, which, when cut right, can be extra crunchy. Otherwise, we can give a new taste to our pasta with sauce with a simple grating of raw horseradish.

As a result we could digest better thanks to this unusual vegetable.