Although today in front of a few coughs we are all more on guard given the current circumstances, winter and cold have always caused illness. Among the most classic consequences of winter discomforts is a fat and persistent cough, accompanied by mucus and phlegm.

These are our body’s reactions to an ongoing infection that the body tries to stem and expel. The fatty cough, for example, is the response of the lungs that try to expel the bacterial proliferation through the mucous secretions, and therefore the phlegm.

By coughing, in fact, the body tries to eliminate the infection but, to facilitate the process, it would be advisable to thin the secretions of phlegm.

A common annoyance not to be overlooked

Although widespread, fat cough is a phenomenon to be taken into consideration, especially in the most fragile subjects. In this regard, it would always be advisable to consult a doctor on the best therapy to implement. However, we could facilitate the elimination of secretions with some old tricks.

Drinking plenty of fluids and keeping warm, however trivial, could play a vital role in treating cough and phlegm. Hot soups, for example, could be a cure-all for getting yourself back on track and eliminating mucus and cough. Similarly, nutrition is important in helping the body to strengthen the immune system.

Foods rich in vitamin C, for example, are often recommended in this regard. Among these are indicated oranges and mandarins or, if desired, this fruit which contains more vitamin C than both.

We could eliminate coughs and dissolve phlegm and mucus with this amazing grandmother’s remedy

Herbal teas are one of the most popular home remedies for seasonal ailments, especially those with a balsamic effect. Many adopt cinnamon and ginger infusions given the soothing and anti-inflammatory properties that both would boast. Likewise, herbal teas of licorice, mallow and cloves could also facilitate the healing process.

We could eliminate coughs and dissolve phlegm and mucus with this amazing grandmother’s remedy

However, if we ask past generations which is the most effective natural remedy against a fat cough and accumulations of mucus and phlegm, the answer will always be the same.

The fumigations, or fumenti if you prefer, have always been appreciated to counteract the problem of phlegm. It will be sufficient to have a pot of boiling water in which we will pour bicarbonate, salt and balsamic fragrances. Pine extracts, for example, as well as mint, eucalyptus and thyme extracts are all valid options for fumigations.

How to do it

After boiling the water and adding the ingredients, we will place our head on top of it covered with a towel. By inhaling the steam we will help the lungs to clear and dissolve the accumulations of mucus in the nasal sinuses.

Here’s how we could get rid of coughs and dissolve phlegm and mucus with this amazing grandmother’s remedy

Deepening

Other than heaters and radiators, here’s how to warm up at home in the winter practically for free