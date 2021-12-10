What’s better than a regenerating herbal tea to keep us warm with pleasure on cold winter evenings? Few drinks can refresh us as well during this period.

Herbal teas, however, are not only excellent to be enjoyed after a large meal or before going to sleep. In fact, the reason why we should drink them has to do with the many benefits they bring to the body.

For example, this hot infusion would help with nervous tension and physical fatigue. Instead, today we will see the properties of another particular plant with extraordinary beneficial effects for the mind and body.

A natural remedy for many problems

Natural remedies often prove to be exceptional in helping us to get out of unpleasant health situations. Specifically, some vegetables are real panacea for our body.

Not only the remedy we will talk about shortly, but this plant would also help the heart with its antioxidant properties.

But the absolute protagonist of our article will be another plant with exceptional healing properties. Let’s talk about the passionflower.

The research first states that this vegetable would help us sleep better. This is thanks to the calming effect that would help counteract insomnia. But the benefits of passionflower extend to further fields.

In fact, it would be a useful remedy to counter convulsions and hysteria and if used in the treatment of menopause symptoms.

In addition to this, passionflower could also help us to counteract some complications that arise to damage the heart system. Above all, the increase in pressure levels and the irregular heartbeat.

We could fight anxiety and nervousness with this relaxing herbal tea which would also regulate high blood pressure and heart rate

This is why a passion flower herbal tea could be useful in many circumstances. Preparing it is really simple, so much so that it will take a few minutes.

Just boil some water in a saucepan, then add a teaspoon of passion flower leaves and flowers per cup. We leave to infuse for about 15 minutes, then filter and we can enjoy our tasty and beneficial herbal tea.

For a further relaxing effect we could add a teaspoon of lime and lemon balm. We could fight anxiety and nervousness with this relaxing herbal tea which would also regulate high blood pressure and heart rate.

A few caveats

There are cases where care should be taken before taking passionflower. The warnings would primarily concern pregnant and breastfeeding women and those taking pressure or sedative medications. For safety, or in case of any doubt, it is advisable to contact your doctor first.