Anxiety is a set of emotions that make us agitated, worried and nervous. The symptoms with which it occurs vary from person to person and can change over time. But they usually include: fatigue, irritability, sleep disturbances, increased heart rate, choking, and tremors.

Anxiety is an emotional state that can come on suddenly or gradually. A discomfort that often drives us out of control, creating a disconnect between body and mind.

The importance of spices

These anxious states can be treated with medicines, or, in mild cases, managed using some natural remedies.

Also in this case, and as often happens, nature comes to meet us. It provides us with a number of medicinal plants and spices that could solve some health problems. Herbal teas, infusions, decoctions, mother tincture and essential oils.

For example, this natural herbal tea could help us to go to the bathroom regularly without abusing laxatives.

Two well-known spices could be a real panacea in case of anxious states. Let’s talk about turmeric and ginger.

Turmeric is a perennial herb that has a slightly spicy flavor. According to experts, this spice has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It would help regulate cholesterol and promote digestion. It would also perform an antidepressant action and improve the nervous system.

Ginger, on the other hand, is a plant of Asian origin. A spice characterized by an easily recognizable flavor, because it is slightly spicy and reminiscent of lemon.

Ginger would have a number of truly remarkable properties. It would carry out an analgesic, calming and anti-inflammatory action. It would act in case of headaches and seasonal ailments.

We could fight anxiety and tension with this hot homemade herbal tea which would also help regulate cholesterol

The ginger and turmeric drink, therefore, would be a real natural remedy that would act on the nervous system. In fact, we could fight anxiety and tension with this hot homemade herbal tea that would also help regulate cholesterol.

Preparing it is really easy.

Ingrediants:

a cup of water;

a teaspoon of turmeric powder;

1 teaspoon of grated ginger.

Let the water heat in a saucepan and add the turmeric powder and grated ginger. Bring to a boil and turn off the flame. We filter with a colander and enjoy our still hot herbal tea. To sweeten the drink we can add honey or natural sweetener.

We remind you that turmeric and ginger tea is a natural remedy that could be useful in case of mild and transient anxiety states.