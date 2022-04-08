Banana is a fruit that often populates our tables. Good and very sweet, it is also appreciated by children from the earliest years of life. It is typical of Malaysia, now grown in most of the tropical and subtropical areas of the planet. The main producers are Costa Rica, Mexico, Ecuador and Brazil. Today, however, it is also possible to cultivate them on our territory, there are already productions in Sicily. But in addition to its origin, what conquers us most about this fruit is the fact that we can always find it, all year round, and the taste so sweet that makes it truly irresistible.

Here are all the benefits of bananas

Banana has several beneficial properties. It is rich in vitamins C and A. The former would be very suitable to combat the effects of spring allergies, not only from grasses and pollens, but also from dust. Vitamin A, on the other hand, would be recommended to strengthen nails and hair, making them strong and healthy. It is also rich in phosphorus, potassium, calcium, sodium and iron, all very important minerals for the proper functioning of the body. It would, in fact, be characterized by a low glycemic index, with numerous advantages both for the cardiovascular system, but also for digestive and intestinal health, counteracting gastrointestinal disorders. In addition, it is also rich in phytosterols which would help absorb excess cholesterol. For this reason, they would be particularly suitable for those suffering from high cholesterol.

We could forget about intestinal disorders and cholesterol by eating a tropical fruit at this precise moment of the day without contraindications for health

In addition to the numerous benefits, there would also be contraindications that should not be underestimated. One of the first things to take into consideration is that it is a fairly caloric fruit, compared, for example, to apples. But it is also true that it does not make you fat, if eaten in the right quantities. It is generally recommended that you never exceed 1-2 bananas per day and never eat them after meals. Better to go with them in the morning, for an energizing breakfast along with other healthy foods. In addition, they contain allergens. For this reason, those who have already developed allergies to some types of fruit or to latex, should avoid eating them. We could forget about intestinal disorders and cholesterol with this delicious fruit for breakfast.

Deepening

Here is what to drink for breakfast instead of the usual coffee or tea which would be particularly suitable for those suffering from reflux, gastritis and heart problems