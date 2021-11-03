“We could have done better, we’re sorry. Derby? Now I’m going to see Inter.”

Stefano Pioli, Rossoneri coach, said a Amazon Prime Video in the post Milan-Porto: “We could have done better. We lacked clarity in the choices in the first half: with tall opponents we had to dribble less and seek more depth and when we did we were technically wrong, this is a mistake. the second half I can’t say anything: the team has shown will, energy and danger “.

Does Milan deserve to go through?

“To deserve you have to win the games. Porto are a strong team: in the last 5 away games they achieved great results and last season they eliminated Juventus. The level is very high. In some situations we have not been as continuous as we should have been. for 95 minutes “.

What position should Leao occupy?

“He has to alternate with Theo, sometimes occupying the width and other times the center. Too many balls, however, were not precise. The boy is growing, but he still needs to expand his knowledge, especially in the choices. I had to throw him. the neck, Rebic’s injury took away my chance to let him breathe. Porto have always played a day before us: in a period in which you play 7 games in 21 days, even one more day of rest makes the difference. ” .

What happened in the first half?

“Merit of Porto and our demerit. We had to pretend to go one side and then go to the other, but we let them guide us. In the second half we got better and their intensity dropped: we could run the ball and try, when there was their high defense, the depth being even more precise “.

What signs were there in view of the derby?

“The signs are positive, the team is fine and we are sorry: we wanted the first victory. We have time to recover: the derby gives you energy and energy. It will be a very difficult match: Inter are the favorites for the championship. a high-level match and we have the opportunity to play it. Now I’m going to see the Inter match. “