Sports

“We could have won. A bit strange period, but we have to improve”

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee25 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read

Speaking on the microphones of MilanTv, Fikayo Tomori commented on the draw with Udinese: “It was a difficult match, I think we have complicated it ourselves and in the end we have to settle for a point. I think we could have won, we have had many half chances but not many clear scoring. “

On the state of form: “It’s a bit strange moment and what we were able to do at the beginning of the season is not succeeding. We have to work, continue to play and we have to take this point.”

On the match: “We all know that it was not our best match, in a match in which we had to play well and win. It is part of our growth process and we must continue to play well, try to raise the bar, improve in every department and in every phase of the game. If we do it, we will improve. “

On chances: “Throughout the game we knew we could score. What we regret is that we managed too late. If we had scored 5-10 minutes earlier we would have made another one because as I said, we had chances. We went in. in the box without shooting and creating the right opportunity. It was difficult, but as I said we have to settle for one point, but we wanted three. We didn’t lose, let’s look on the bright side. “

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee25 mins ago
0 26 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sale of Genoa signed, via Preziosi Zangrillo president – Calcio

4 weeks ago

Ibrahimovic: “Milan, let’s try: we are good and we know what we can do” | News

3 weeks ago

the mobile phone is “reset” – Corriere.it

November 9, 2021

Criscito: “A point is always better than zero”

November 7, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button