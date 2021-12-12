“We could have won. A bit strange period, but we have to improve”

Speaking on the microphones of MilanTv, Fikayo Tomori commented on the draw with Udinese: “It was a difficult match, I think we have complicated it ourselves and in the end we have to settle for a point. I think we could have won, we have had many half chances but not many clear scoring. “

On the state of form: “It’s a bit strange moment and what we were able to do at the beginning of the season is not succeeding. We have to work, continue to play and we have to take this point.”

On the match: “We all know that it was not our best match, in a match in which we had to play well and win. It is part of our growth process and we must continue to play well, try to raise the bar, improve in every department and in every phase of the game. If we do it, we will improve. “

On chances: “Throughout the game we knew we could score. What we regret is that we managed too late. If we had scored 5-10 minutes earlier we would have made another one because as I said, we had chances. We went in. in the box without shooting and creating the right opportunity. It was difficult, but as I said we have to settle for one point, but we wanted three. We didn’t lose, let’s look on the bright side. “