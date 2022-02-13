“We could have won, but we are not disappointed with the result”

In the post-match of Napoli-Inter, the coach of the Campania region, Luciano Spalletti, spoke to DAZN’s microphones.

Spalletti’s words on the match:

“We must continue to maintain this talented lightness, in some moments we showed it in others not. At that point the strength of the others comes out, they have more than us. We had to keep the game under control but we didn’t succeed and therefore the strength of the others comes out ”.

On the preparation of the match:

“We prepared it like all 4-2-3-1 players when they play against full-backs. In some cases we arrive with full-back when we are taller in other cases with full-back. But the team interpreted the game well. But the difference is the management of the ball “.

On the draw against Inter:

“We must always accept what the pitch says, we will improve in the future taking inspiration from these matches. But we had a very good game. They came out with their physicality ”.

On Osimhen’s future growth:

“He has infinite potential, sometimes he disconnects a little from the team, playing 1 vs 11. Often he moves in vain, but he is learning everything and the attacker is really one of the deadly ones. He has all the characteristics, he is strong in the head, he is very fast and physically strong he has everything “.

On tonight’s performance:

“I am happy with this point and with our performance. There have been some really important occasions. We grow from these games, you only get better by playing this type of game. We are happy with the point made “.

On the Europa League match against Barcelona:

“These are beautiful games here, those that are worth playing. We will play it with our heads held high. Venice, Inter or Barcelona I want the team to show the desire to win and go beyond their limits “.

The coach then spoke in the usual post-match conference, these are his words about Inter:

“We are lighter than Inter, but the game must also be held on ball possession. If we move it to the physical duel, it becomes more difficult. For the rest, we made the slightest mistake. We had in front of them, who know how to stay on the pitch and use all the qualities. They fill the game well, they are Inter and they are the champions of Italy. They are like strength and quality. They are the strongest ones, proven on the pitch and not just in words “.

Finally a comment on the Scudetto: