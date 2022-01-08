Our body tries, through its defense mechanisms, to guarantee balance and well-being as much as possible. When these mechanisms get stuck it is necessary to defend oneself with the tools we have at our disposal.

Physical activity and proper nutrition are very important to counteract the negative action of free radicals, especially when they are not under control. If they reach a strength greater than the antioxidant strength of our cells, they can do various kinds of damage.

We could keep free radicals, arthritis and heart disease under control with these antioxidant-rich infusions from South Africa

When our body struggles to get rid of excess oxidizing substances, the body suffers consequences that lead to various pathologies. Heart disease, arthritis and degenerative diseases are just a few examples. To protect it from these attacks, we can include foods rich in antioxidants in our daily diet.

Removing the threats that free radicals bring to our body is one of the many forms of prevention that help us keep problems away.

Drinks rich in antioxidants, together with healthier foods such as fruit and vegetables, in addition to making daily hydration easier and more continuous, fight the action of free radicals. Two plants from South Africa can come in handy.

Honeybush the “honey bush”

Honeybush is a plant used in South Africa for making tea. It would have effective therapeutic properties for cough and inflammation of the respiratory tract. It would seem much more suitable than the normal tea on the market because it is free of theine and caffeine and for this reason the infusion would bring soothing benefits even if it does not have sedative properties.

It would be useful for relieving stress, insomnia and headaches. The plant also could help lower blood sugar levels. Being rich in antioxidants, through the infusion consumed several times during the day it could counteract free radicals, slowing down the aging of cells.

Honeybush tea production is similar to that of the actual tea plant and is available for purchase online at low prices.

Rooibos the “red bush”

Amber in color, compared to the traditional tea plant it has many more properties and has different characteristics.

It is less bitter than both green and red tea, it is thirst-quenching and frequent consumption brings visible results in a short time. Rooibos also does not contain theine and caffeine and is rich in antioxidants. The recommended infusion is longer than that of the other decoctions. In 10 minutes it is possible to obtain the red color which indicates that the infusion is ready to be consumed.

The differences between the two drinks are in the color, in the way of infusion and in the fact that the Rooibos has a nutty hint that is not present in the Honeybush.