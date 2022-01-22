We often wonder what to do or what to eat to lower cholesterol and triglyceride levels in the blood, but why would it be so important? The answer is very simple. One of the greatest risks for cardiovascular health is cholesterol which is deposited on the walls of the arteries. The deposition of cholesterol on the arteries could lead to the formation of atherosclerotic plaques and thickening and stiffening of the arteries themselves. These events could decrease, if not interrupt, the regular blood flow with serious consequences for cardiovascular health. From here it is easy to understand why it is so important to monitor and keep blood cholesterol levels within the normal range. This is possible both through an adequate amount of physical activity and through a healthy diet. So let’s see which foods could prove to be allies in the fight against high cholesterol.

Enemies of hypercholesterolemia

Let’s start with an unsuspected food that, perhaps, not everyone is used to thinking in this light. Some studies have shown how a balanced diet enriched with pistachios could be useful in the fight against cholesterol. Rich in beta-carotene, gamma-tocopherols and lutein, pistachios have an interesting antioxidant action on lipoproteins. In fact, it would be the oxidized lipoproteins that contribute to the inflammation process and the formation of atherosclerotic plaques. Studies have shown that about 80 g of pistachios would help defend the body from abnormal cholesterol.

We could lower cholesterol and triglycerides while improving heart health with 3 foods full of antioxidants

Just as unexpected as pistachios is olive oil, another very common food rich in vitamins and antioxidants. The oleic acid inside it would help to ward off hypertensive phenomena by regulating the levels of LDL cholesterol, or bad cholesterol.

In fact, extra virgin olive oil would not affect the good cholesterol (HDL), which is useful for the normal functions of the organism, but lowering the bad one (LDL) and therefore harmful.

Furthermore, extra virgin olive oil would help slow down the effects of aging and damage on the liver thanks to tocopherol, vitamin E and the numerous polyphenols.

Great allies of the intestine

Chickpeas are among the most popular legumes in Italy and in the world not only for their taste and texture. In fact, chickpeas are rich in active ingredients useful for reducing cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood. Among these, in addition to the interesting supply of fibers for better intestinal mobility, there are also saponins. Finally, magnesium, phosphorus and omega 3s would also help keep the circulatory system healthy.

Important to remember

While we could lower cholesterol and triglycerides by improving heart health with 3 antioxidant-packed foods, it would be best to avoid improvised surgery. Before embarking on specific diets it is always good to consult with an expert doctor.

