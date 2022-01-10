We could push the Alzheimer’s spectrum away and keep the brain healthy by staying clear of this water

In Italy the people affected by this neurodegenerative disease are estimated to be 600,000. A disease that not only affects those directly affected but also entire families. Seeing a loved one who cannot remember us throws us into a state of profound discouragement. Unfortunately, despite the hard efforts of the researchers, a cure has not yet been found. Over the years of continuous research and studies, however, some findings have been found with some foods and substances that affect the onset of the disease. Since 2002, thanks to French research confirmed by a more recent Scottish study, we know that aluminum sulphate could be harmful. Amounts of aluminum in the brain could cause Alzheimer’s. We find aluminum sulphate not only in food but unfortunately also in drinking tap water. In what concentrations does it become dangerous and what has science shown?

Aluminum sulphate or aluminum salt is a common additive for drinking water. It is a flocculant, an aggregate that is able to make the molecules of the impurities larger and therefore do not exceed the filtering operations. In other words, it makes the water in the aqueducts pure. WHO and Italian law set the acceptability thresholds for the concentration of aluminum sulphate in drinking water at 200 micrograms / liter. While EFSA, the European Food Safety Authority has stated that we could safely take one milligram of aluminum for every pound of body weight every week. The problem is that this dose of safety is often exceeded. So let’s see what university research would have shown.

A 2000 French study would have shown that the incidence of Alzheimer’s is 1.99 times higher in regions where tap water contains more than 0.1 mg / liter. The research, famous under the name of Studio Paquid, would have taken as its object a truly large-scale sample if we think that it exceeded the 3,770 people analyzed.

The latest scientific research

A more recent study by the University of Edinburgh would then have revealed the presence of dementia in 1,972 people on a sample of 7,000 Scots born in 1921. The 2019 investigation would therefore have confirmed the following. The people who developed the disease lived in areas where there was a higher rate of alum and floride in the drinking water. The area with the most cases was that of the North-East of Scotland, while the South-West was the one with the least incidence of cases.

We should therefore be careful when news of a high presence of aluminum in the water comes out. We drink mineral water until the problem is solved.

