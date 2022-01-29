Despite the beautiful name, love handles are the worry of many men and women. Seeing the rolls that come out of the hips with a little tighter pants, in fact, can be frustrating.

While it is difficult to get rid of love handles, targeted exercises coupled with a healthy diet could help. Before starting, however, it is important to carve out the time and space necessary to make them.

Three tricks to train with consistency and organization

To have an athletic physique you have to be able to be constant, always remembering your goal. It may be helpful to start with a few minutes of training twice a week and then increase both duration and frequency.

A support to be constant even at home comes from some fitness applications, in which you can set your own goals and create customized programs.

Those who like to keep everything written on paper, on the other hand, should highlight all the moments to dedicate to training on the agenda. In fact, it is essential to be very organized, especially if you want to decrease the love handles. Now let’s see how to go about achieving this.

We could reduce love handles with 3 essential exercises that will make your hips more athletic and lean

Among the tricks that would help reduce bacon there is also never forgetting an important preliminary phase. Also valid for decreasing love handles, it is aerobic activity. This phase cannot be missed if you want to get better results, because it would allow you to burn excess fat more effectively. It is therefore important to dedicate at least 20 to 30 minutes to activities such as exercise bikes, running or swimming before doing other exercises.

Second, you can indulge in the hips and abdomen with a side plank and twist crunch. Let’s see how to do them correctly, but first always make sure with our doctor that you don’t have any particular pathologies or physical problems.

How to do the side plank and twist crunch

The first exercise is the side plank. From the plank position, turn your body to one side. The feet will be on top of each other and the body facing right or left. As you rotate, bring your arm up to the same side and keep your pelvis firm and high. Then, extend the arm to the opposite side by passing it under the bridge formed by the body and the support arm. Repeat for 30 seconds on each side.

Finally, move on to the twist crunch. Begin in a supine position, with your legs at 90 degrees and feet on the ground, arms behind your head and elbows outstretched. Bring the navel back to make your back adhere to the mat. Contract your abdomen to lift your upper back slightly off the ground. Then, bring one knee towards the abdomen and touch it with the opposite elbow while rotating the torso. Repeat about 25 times on each side two or three times.

We could reduce the love handles with 3 exercises to be repeated in sequence: an aerobic, the side plank and the twist crunch.

