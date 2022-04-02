Rheumatoid arthritis is one of the diseases that most affects direct and indirect medical costs and negatively affects the quality of life of patients. 400,000 people in Italy suffer from it and 80% of them are women. Today more than in the past it is possible to talk about remission and it has been calculated that this can lead to savings of up to 50% on direct medical costs and up to 75% on indirect ones. In addition to the visits and exams, the loss of work productivity and the consequent disability are a factor. The strength of modern medicines allows for an improvement right at the start of treatment, to ensure that patients maintain limb function without falling into inactivity.

Excluded from society

Rheumatoid arthritis mostly affects people between the ages of 40 and 60, making simple, everyday tasks like opening a bottle or grocery shopping complicated. There are many damages to personal and relational life and it is necessary to have early and timely diagnoses to keep the hopes of improvement alive. Remission of the disease does not mean healing, but if the symptoms do not prevent you from living everyday life, the effect on the body and psyche is positive. For this we must take care of both our diet and our body. Avoiding excessive consumption of meat and pasta and increasing the consumption of fruit, vegetables and legumes is essential. As well as minimizing the consumption of sugars, sausages and cheeses.

But relaxation and rest can also make a difference. We could say goodbye to mental disorders and discomfort by starting with the simplest things. This pathology not only affects the elderly but also people in the middle of their lives. Pain and fear can make us feel excluded and have a devastating impact on our morale to the point of developing anxiety and depression.

We could say goodbye to mental disorders, anxiety and depression caused by rheumatoid arthritis thanks to these new drugs and nutrition

Early diagnosis and new drugs have made the horizon of people involved in deformation of the joints less gray. Inflammations can be controlled much more than in the past and so can the evolution of the disease. Biological drugs and small molecules taken by mouth are vital tools that doctors can use to treat patients. They are very expensive and affect direct medical costs, but they allow a large number of people to continue working. This has numerous social and psychological implications. Italy is one of the European countries that most of all guarantees access to these drugs.

Our Health System bears an important effort because the game to be played has a very high stakes at stake. When arthritis becomes chronic, we are forced to leave work and suffer the consequences of a life that changes forever. Today arthritis is less scary and new patients have hopes that did not exist before. This could be the right way to go.

Recommended reading

Cellulite, orange peel and fat in the legs, buttocks and belly could disappear with these therapies and just 1 fruit