We could strengthen the brain and memory thanks to this ally of an always brilliant mind

Especially after a certain age, it is not uncommon for memory and consultation to start playing tricks. More and more often, in fact, we notice less clarity and less attention than we would like. There is not always to be alarmed, however, because there may be many factors. From sleep quality to excessive stress loads, the causes can be different. Another element that could affect the quality of our memory and reactivity is also nutrition. It is known, in fact, that a diet that is too high in fat or frequent large binges weigh down the whole organism. However, if there are foods that can be harmful and inadvisable, others could prove to be allies of the brain. Let’s find out how we could strengthen the brain and memory.

Not just for the heart

For example, it would seem that omega 3 fatty acids would be useful nutrients to strengthen cognitive health. Specifically, these nutrients would help recover memories, facts and spatial memory. We may find a good source of omega 3 in salmon, chia seeds or flaxseed oil.

On the other hand, those who are greedy for fruit could find a faithful ally of an always clear mind in a small red fruit rich in properties. The high content of antioxidants and phytonutrients such as anthocyanins and flavonols would help to counteract oxidative stress by improving memory.

However, it seems that an unsuspected drink would also have positive effects on the brain and memory.

We could strengthen the brain and memory thanks to these allies of an always bright mind

According to a study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, there is a drink that would help the brain to be less labile.

Therefore, following a research carried out on 100 subjects, the experts would have demonstrated the effects on the brain of a cup of coffee.

The study was carried out by dividing a group of coffee users and a group that was given a placebo. Subsequently, the subjects were required to observe hundreds of different images daily from computers.

The study would have shown that those who had taken coffee were able to distinguish similar images from identical images. More confused and less lucid results instead came from the placebo group. This, the researchers say, would suggest that caffeine enhances the mechanism by which information in the brain is consolidated. This would allow you to store memories and data and remember them for longer.

