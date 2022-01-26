We could ward off the cold and warm the bones with this healthy herbal tea potential ally against colds and seasonal ills

While our grandmothers were and still are generous with advice on cooking, home and health, grandparents had another merit. On cold days like these, grandparents knew how to fight the frost. Especially on returning from work, perhaps that of the fields. Or factories, which at the time were often real iceboxes. There was the so-called “bone warmer”, that shot capable, above all psychologically, of bringing some refreshment. Something that modern science would have denied, but above all then it served as an ally against the cold. Leaving the grandfather, however, and returning to the wisdom of the grandmother, here’s how to ward off the cold and warm the bones with this healthy herbal tea potential ally against colds and seasonal ills.

All the benefits of rose hips

The first ingredient of our herbal tea is dog rose. A plant that is climbing the rankings thanks also to scientific studies. Wild plant that our grandmothers liked so much and that modern science would recommend for its richness in lycopene. That antioxidant also present in tomatoes and a potential health ally. especially that of the skin, bones and eyes. This is why the rosehip is the first splendid wild card of our evening herbal tea.

Remove the cold and warm the bones with this healthy herbal tea potential ally against colds and seasonal ills

Second ingredient to use, cinnamon. Rich in vitamins and minerals, this substance has always been famous for its digestive power. But, according to experts, it wouldn’t be bad either as an ally in preventing infections and viruses. Be careful, however, not to overdo it with its use due to coumarin. Substance contained in it and which could potentially poison the liver and kidneys. If, used, as doctors remember, too often. In the case of an occasional herbal tea, there should be no complications.

From the kitchen the third ally of health

Also from the kitchen, but this time from the garden, here is the third component of our herbal tea: sage. It contains several valuable antioxidants, capable of preventing the arrival of infections and bacteria. Historically used in Roman times as a toothpaste, sage has very important antibacterial potential. It could prove to be, as experts say, a valuable aid in improving the quality of respiratory activity. Not a small thing in winter, with a stuffy and runny nose and a throat exposed to viruses.

