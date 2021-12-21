“We cultivate integration”: so in Perugia, Milan and Ragusa migrants have an opportunity for inclusion thanks to agriculture – The stories

Esraa is 30 years old, is a mother of three children and comes from Egypt: in Milan she learned to take care of plants in a vegetable garden between the buildings, to cook lasagna, gnocchi and pesto, making new friends. Lot he left Nigeria because of the crisis: every day he gets up at 7 to go and grow tomatoes and okra in a field just outside Perugia, a vegetable that recalls the scents and flavors of his Africa. In addition to vegetables, it also makes your future grow. Abdì is 58 years old and he escaped the war in Somalia with his large family: in his country he taught the Koran to children and worked the land, in Ragusa he is a farmer and his dream is to one day have his own field to be able to grow aubergines, broad beans, onions, garlic, lettuce and dates.

Three faces and three different stories united by the same denominator, being beneficiaries of the “Cultivate integration” project, financed by the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund of the Ministry of the Interior led by Tamat NGO, in collaboration with the Association of Colored Roofs Onlus of Ragusa, the ISMU Foundation, the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Italy Association and Cardet. The aim of the project, which began in 2018 and ended in December 2021, is to provide migrants with tools for social, cultural and economic integration. As? Through agriculture it can also provide them with useful skills for their future. But not only. The associations that work in Perugia, Milan and Ragusa have in fact also provided structured workshops both to teach the Italian language, including the specific language related to the world of work, and technical and practical knowledge relating to the field of agriculture.

The documentary was presented during the final event of the project together with an online photo exhibition “Inside”, (created by Sheldon.studio) with shots by Stefano Schirato: a story in pictures of the project through the portraits of the beneficiaries and their stories, the products used and the reportage on places and activities carried out during the workshops in Perugia, Milan and Ragusa.

“Over the years of the project we have supported over 50 people,” he explains the coordinator Domenico Lizzi, by Tamat. “Most of them were asylum seekers, after following our workshops many found work in the world of agriculture, others followed other paths, but with a wealth of knowledge of the language and more skills. The strength of our project is not only to foster economic inclusion, but to connect migrants with the local community to truly achieve social inclusion. Diversity creates added value and from the meeting of different cultures new opportunities arise for both beneficiaries and volunteers “. As a symbol of the project, you can take the jar of sweet and sour okra that some migrants produced in the Perugia laboratory: it combines an African vegetable with the tradition of Italian pickles, creating a recipe never tried before, but excellent.