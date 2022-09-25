“We decided to give each other a chance”: Kevin Guedj and Carla Moreau again as a couple after their break

Who said love wasn’t stronger than anything? If these last few days have been marked by announcements which have made us understand that Cupid was surely only a commercial invention (breakup of Mathieu and Alexandre fromADPAdam Levine who flirts with girls while he is in a relationship…), Kevin Guedj and Carla Moreau come on the contrary to make us understand that American romantic comedies are not always big mythos.

Kevin and Carla as a couple again

While the two stars of reality TV had yet announced their separation last week, the former candidate of Marseilles (W9) finally took advantage of his Snapchat account this Wednesday, September 21, 2022 to announce great news: Ruby’s parents have (already) found each other.

“We were in a phase where we both needed to reflect on the two of us, on a lot of things“, he initially explained, before adding, “I think we needed to find each other a little, to know what our priorities were in life.“

And obviously, these few days away really allowed them to open their eyes and breathe new passion into their relationship. “My priority has always been the happiness of my family and it will remain so.assured Kevin Guedj. I think we needed to ask each other on our side, to see where we were. What we wanted to do, what we didn’t want to do, what we no longer wanted. We decided to give ourselves a chance“.

“This little break did us good”

Subsequently, the young man wanted to reassure their fans, the idea of ​​​​a real break had in any case not been considered even though they have just married and their daughter is only two. year, “In life there are ups and downs, I think you have to know how to face them. I think this little break did us good.“

Aware that these tensions are part of the classic course of a couple, Kevin and Carla had simply given themselves the means to resist and bounce back stronger, which seems to have worked: “It was something mandatory I think. We have been through a lot this year. We decided to recover well. I don’t think running away is something that suits us. We took face the concerns we have and we will start again on solid foundations“.

A perfect break, which Ross and Rachel should have taken as an example…