We defend prof. Don Dariusz Oko unjustly tried for “hatred” of the homosexual minority! – by Editorial staff

February 11, 2022 Fr Dariusz Oko will be judged by the Court of Cologne, priest and professor of the Catholic University of Krakow, accused of “hate speech“For having raised the problem of homosexuality in the Church with an article by him in the January / February and March / April issues of the magazine Theologisches, “On the need to resist homosexual lobbies in the Church” (“Über die Notwendigkeit homosexuelle Cliquen in der Kirche zu begrenzen»), And for a book entitled Lawendowa mafia [letteralmente: La mafia della lavanda] (Wydawnictwo AA, Krakow 2020).

The professor. don Dariusz Oko was denounced by don Wolfgang Rothe, which Father Oko defines as a “living illustration” of his writings against homosexualism in the Church and as a confirmation of the veracity of his message. Fr Rothe is known to have imparted, on November 4, 2021, a homosexual blessing in a gay sauna of Munich call Deutsche Eicheand for having released, in 2004, some images in which he seems to kiss on the lips of seminarians.

The professor. Don Dariusz Oko born in Poland in 1960, he was ordained a priest on May 14, 1985 and obtained a Doctorate in Philosophy from the Gregorian University in 1996.

He is professor of Theology at the Pontifical Academy of Theology at the John Paul II Pontifical University in Krakow and is considered one of the world’s leading experts on the topic of homosexuality in the Church. Roman correspondence published his article on December 30, 2012 With the Pope against homoeresy.

We now publish the introduction of his article On the need to resist homosexual lobbies in the Church(Über die Notwendigkeit homosexuelle Cliquen in der Kirche zu begrenzen) appeared in the magazine “Theologisches. Katholische Monatsschrift “(first part, n. 51 (February 2021), pp. 47-75; second part, n. 52 (March 2021), pp. 123-136). We will publish the following parts in the coming days.

Around 70,000 signatures have already been collected around the world to be sent to the Cologne court in support of prof. don Oko. If you want to join us in the defense of the unjustly tried Polish professor and priest, please sign the form below.