«We deserved us. Sampdoria doesn’t want to play “

Listen to the audio version of the article

José Mourinho, Roma coach, spoke at the end of the match drawn against Sampdoria: his statements

José Mourinho, coach of the Rome, spoke at the end of the match drawn against Sampdoria. His statements to the microphones of DAZN.

MATCH – “We didn’t play well, we deserved to win for what we did in the second half. We tried, we played intensely trying to win, I’m not saying a lot of goal situations have been created but domination yes. Very bad game, because the team that wanted to win didn’t play well. The one who didn’t want to win made her match“.

TIREDNESS – “Fatigue is normal. Even though one can make two different teams, in the second half I didn’t see or hear my team. In the first half we were slow with and without the ball, too many turnovers, sometimes this is a symptom of tiredness and lack of quality. We deserved more than one point but we played badly“.

ADVANTAGES AND DEFECTS – “Before the game today I told the players that you can play well or badly, win or not win. But when you take things you can’t lose them, if against Atalanta you had the courage to win, press, play fast, you can’t lose this. This today is regret I have not seen this kind of attitude. Yes, fatigue is normal. I don’t want to be too critical of them but we didn’t play well. Sampdoria is a team that does not want to play, it is not a criticism of the opponent. But they played their game from the first minute: taking time, getting injured, wasting time. For a team that isn’t comfortable with their game, this helps. After the 1-1 only Roma wanted to win, Sampdoria got behind and they take home a point“.

INJURED – “It is important that Pellegrini come back, if all goes well and nothing impossible happens during this Christmas period. I think of Covid with all the trips that there can be. When we return only Spinazzola will not be available this will give us more options“.

POST INSTAGRAM – “On Instagram I would put a very normal post because this ranking is very normal. It wouldn’t be a great post. It wouldn’t make a million likes, because our ranking is normal“.