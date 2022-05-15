We did everything in accordance with the regulations, so I am convinced that we have not done anything wrong, sentence Gustavo Alfaro on the case of Byron Castillo | Soccer | Sports

Byron Castillo has been the most talked about soccer player in Ecuador for three weeks due to the complaint that Chile filed with FIFA for alleged false nationality, a controversy that is not new and seemed to be closed in 2021 for the player and his club , Barcelona SportingClub.

His case is news in Spain, in South America of course, and now the English media echoes The Athletic.

The Athletic reported on Friday “an international judicial battle between the soccer federations of Ecuador and Chile that is surrounded by nationalism, insults in the press and decades-old grudges.”

“Chile alleges that Ecuador fielded an ineligible player during Conmebol’s World Cup qualifying tie, including for two games against Chile: a 0-0 draw on September 5 and a 0-2 victory for Ecuador on September 16. of November. The player in question is Byron Castillo, 23, a right-back who, according to Chile, was born in Colombia and forged his naturalization papers,” the note says.

FIFA opened a disciplinary procedure in relation to the possible breach by Castillo of the call criteria for eight matches he played with the National Team. In addition, he invited the Ecuadorian Federation and the Peruvian Football Federation to present their positions before the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

Castillo participated in eight matches in the South American qualifying round for the World Cup in Qatar.

He was summoned for the first time to the Ecuadorian national team by coach Gustavo Alfaro, with a view to the triple date of the qualifier that took place in September 2021.

The right-back would make his official debut on the 2nd of that month in the Tri match against Paraguay at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, in Quito. He accumulated the ninety minutes being part of the 2-0 win against Albirroja.

FEF directors have said that they previously consulted FIFA about the Castillo case and received the guarantee that everything was in order to line it up.

The same has been declared by the technical director Gustavo Alfaro, when asked about The Athletic.

“We did everything according to the regulations, so I am convinced that we have not done anything wrong,” Alfaro said.

Support for the right-back in the face of doubts has even reached the president of the Ecuadorian Professional Soccer League, Miguel Ángel Loor, who recently assured that “Byron Castillo is more Ecuadorian than me.”

In addition to the senior team, Castillo has participated in the Copa Libertadores and Sudamericana as a Barcelona SC player.

In 2015 he was called up to the Ecuador U-17 team, which was runner-up in the South American Championship in Paraguay, and then participated in the World Cup in that category played in Chile.