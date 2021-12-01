“We did karaoke and drank beer”

Stuck in the snow in a pub for three nights. It looks like a Christmas movie but it is what really happened to the 61 people who spent – willy-nilly – the weekend at Tan Hill In, a pub in Richmond, in the north of England, due to the frost. The customers had gone to listen to Noasis, cover band of Oasis, unaware that they would spend three days stuck together with the members of the group and the staff of the pub, from last Friday to the following Monday.

A weekend in the cold

It all started on Friday when, at the end of the concert, the snow was too deep and covered the cars, making it difficult to leave the pub. Even the local authorities had advised against driving: so everyone stayed at the Tan Hill Inn and those who had not booked a room camped on the ground with sofas and blankets provided by the restaurant. Saturday same story: a meter of snow and impassable roads. So the weekend away from home was extended.

The sudden popularity

While the head of the pub Nicola Townsend documented the imprisonment on the Facebook profile of the structure, customers and workers enjoyed watching films like Grease and Mamma mia and even improvised a karaoke (after all, the musicians were there). We ate and drank all together, we helped each other to clear the table and wash the dishes. According to the manager, the weekend was “unique and pleasant” and everyone “seemed quite happy”. So much so that someone has already decided to re-propose the “event” next year.

All publicity for the Tan Hill Inn, whose site crashed due to the high number of visits, and which shared articles and international services on its social networks all about the involuntary “lockdown”. “Some of the customers who remained unblocked – they explain from the pub – have already written to us that they miss us”.