“We did not know the consequences of printing money”

Key facts: The director of the IMF recognizes that there is too much money in circulation since 2020.

This is a product of unlimited printing of banknotes, a practice that the Bitcoin network avoids.

Kristalina Georgieva, the director of the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), made a controversial comment during a live interview with the CNBC network. Precisely about the unlimited printing of banknotes driven since 2020 by the pandemic, which has generated widespread inflation in the world, including in first world countries such as Europe and the United States.

The director of IMF stated that it believes they are not paying enough attention to the unintended consequences of the decisions they make. Despite the fact that their actions have a goal in mind, he confessed that they then struggle to resolve the unexpected impact they generate. For example, the impoverishment of the monetary system before the printing of inorganic money.

“Faced with the massive decision to spend to support the economy, we recognized that there was mainly too much money in circulation and too few goods,” he said. A unexpected statement from the director of the IMF, which shows that she regrets the amount of bills they printed countries due to the pandemic. A policy reported by CriptoNoticias that has generated economic problems, such as inflation, devaluation of currencies.

This is something that is claimed by Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts, who support the cryptocurrency’s monetary system. Unlike banknotes, the issuance of BTC is not unlimited, nor is it decided by a central entity.

The director of the IMF declared that the decisions they make to resolve a crisis generate unintended consequences. Source: CNBC

The network allows a maximum of 21 million bitcoins to be issued through mining. That is why there are defenders of the ecosystem who believe that the adoption of cryptocurrency could put an end to the increase in inflation generated by the excessive printing of banknotes, as well as the impoverishment of citizens’ finances.

The printing of money does not serve to cover the total economic crisis, suggested the director of the IMF

The director of the IMF hinted that the printing of banknotes does not solve everything. It leaves out problems, which can even get worse. She maintained: “We don’t really think through the consequences of this.” Otherwise, she warns that she would have better informed the possible impact in advance. Likewise, she clarified that in the face of something that hits them they forget about other crises and that, for her, is “incredibly worrying.”

“Sometimes we act as if we were eight-year-olds playing football. We are all on the ball and we don’t cover the rest of the field », he declared. Having said that, he explained that the ability to deal with more than one crisis at a time is super limited and they have to focus on the really important things that determine the future.

As an example, she mentioned that when the war began, a week later her daughter called her asking what happened to the covid-19 pandemic. “That topic disappeared from the media and we don’t pay attention to it, even though it continues with us,” she estimated. As a reflection, he summarized that there are unintended consequences of the actions taken and they don’t have enough attention to cover the whole field.

The reflection of the director of the IMF has arisen before the deployment of Russia’s war against Ukraine, an unexpected event that has an impact on the world economy. This was estimated by analysts and by Georgieva herself, who expressed days ago this month: «We are facing a crisis on top of an already existing crisis. In economic terms, growth is slowing and inflation is rising.