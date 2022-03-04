Bradley Cooper and Zoe Saldana worked together on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, playing Rocket and Gamora respectively. But what many do not know is that they have already participated together in another film and that they fell in love with it, spending a year together.

This is how Zoe spoke of Bradley in an interview for The Hollywood Reporter in 2012, during the promotion of ‘The Words’. “Bradley is a very dedicated and open professional. He’s really good when you can balance that with an actor as opposed to him coming in prepared and just saying, ‘don’t fuck up my light’ and ‘this line is my close-up.'”

‘The Words’, the first movie they worked on together, was based on a novel called ‘The Window Tears’in which Bradley played a writer who plagiarized a book and Zoë Saldana it was his partner. So on that tape they had to play a series of intimate scenes. At that time Saldana commented that it was something that they both enjoyed very much. “We didn’t care where the camera was. It was like we were both part of this extended conversation.”

It seems that Saldana was very happy with the result of ‘The Words’, as she was proud of the film they had shot together. “I’m not usually like this. I’m not completely happy all the time, but I’m very proud of ‘The Words’“.

The chemistry that both felt shooting the tape ended up in a love relationship that lasted a little over a year. Later, as we told you, they met again in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and today they are great friends.

Jennifer Lawrence did not like Bradley’s kisses

Although Zoe Saldana fell in love with Bradley Cooper filming ‘The Words’ and enjoyed his most loving scenes, the same did not happen to Jennifer Lawrence when she filmed ‘The bright side of things’ with the actor.

AND he had no problem telling Cooper himself. After the second take of a kiss scene, Jennifer Lawrence blurted out to Bradley, “Your kisses are so wet.” Sincerity above all.

