“We didn’t eliminate ourselves yesterday, we eliminated ourselves a long time ago”

2022-03-28
Thanks to a goal Roman Torres two minutes from regulation time, Panama achieved a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica and secured its first classification to the CRussia World Cup 2018, four years later, the page has turned with strong criticism for his selection.
Torres did not like the idea of not having been taken in the Qualifiers by the coach Thomas Christiansenaccording to him, because he would not perform at the highest level with his style of play at 36 years old.
In a live broadcast through his Instagram account, the defender said that “you don’t need fast players, or anything… you need players with experience, with hierarchy.”
And as an example to the Ticos, he added that “there is the case of Costa Rica, with how many players over 35 years of age he got involved, ah! Who scored the goal, Bryan (Ruiz). Experience, experience.”
panama whatwas out of the World Cup by losing (5-0) to the United States on matchday 13, a game where he needed to win to stay alive opting for the playoff after staying relegated with 18 units.
“I say it loud and clear, we did not eliminate ourselves yesterday, we eliminated ourselves a long time ago my people. I’m not talking so much on social networks, but stop creating gossip that doesn’t have to be, you understood the message at your convenience. That is its own problem, ”he closed.
In canal lands, a lot of curiosity has been generated with the statements of Román Torres, from whom he even obtained a response from the wife of Jaime Penedo, advisor to the Department of Technical Development of the Panamanian Federation.
“What is the discomfort with Jaime? He does not call the players, and he is not the coach. Jaime has criteria, personality and in my house we don’t talk about you and anyone else. Jaime is strategic, upright, intelligent and he is not a crony, in my words I would say HONORABLE, ”Angie Penedo, wife of the former goalkeeper, replied.