“We didn’t eliminate ourselves yesterday, we eliminated ourselves a long time ago”

2022-03-28

Thanks to a goal Roman Torres two minutes from regulation time, Panama achieved a 2-1 victory over Costa Rica and secured its first classification to the CRussia World Cup 2018, four years later, the page has turned with strong criticism for his selection.

Torres did not like the idea of ​​not having been taken in the Qualifiers by the coach Thomas Christiansenaccording to him, because he would not perform at the highest level with his style of play at 36 years old.

In a live broadcast through his Instagram account, the defender said that “you don’t need fast players, or anything… you need players with experience, with hierarchy.”

And as an example to the Ticos, he added that “there is the case of Costa Rica, with how many players over 35 years of age he got involved, ah! Who scored the goal, Bryan (Ruiz). Experience, experience.”