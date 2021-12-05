“We didn’t expect seven defeats, but trust in Mourinho”

ROME – Roma also collapses against Inter. Fourth defeat in a big match, this time against Simone’s Nerazzurri Inzaghi who beat Roma 3-0 with goals in the first half of Calhanoglu, Dzeko and Dumfries. Second consecutive defeat for the team of Mourinho, the seventh in this championship. At the end of the match the GM Tiago Pinto spoke to Dazn’s microphones.

The fans?

“We have to work every day to thank the fans and make them proud of us. We have to work harder to do it, the moment is not easy and it happens during the season. We believe in the path we are following, we must work even harder to make the fans proud “. Did Roma have little heart?

“I don’t agree, in the months in which Mourinho is here he brought out a lot from the players. I’m not looking for excuses, but we had a lot of difficulties with 6-7 absences of important players, I’m sure Mourinho will continue to bring out the best in the players we have ”. Is Mourinho’s work downsized?

“Seven defeats are a lot it’s true, but I want to repeat that in a moment of difficulty you need to be stronger. I am 100% confident in Mourinho’s work and I am sure that by the end of the season we will have achieved our goals ”.

Look at the gallery Dzeko scores and does not rejoice: Mourinho’s Rome ko with Inter