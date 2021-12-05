“We didn’t expect seven defeats, but trust in Mourinho”
ROME – Roma also collapses against Inter. Fourth defeat in a big match, this time against Simone’s Nerazzurri Inzaghi who beat Roma 3-0 with goals in the first half of Calhanoglu, Dzeko and Dumfries. Second consecutive defeat for the team of Mourinho, the seventh in this championship. At the end of the match the GM Tiago Pinto spoke to Dazn’s microphones.
The fans?
“We have to work every day to thank the fans and make them proud of us. We have to work harder to do it, the moment is not easy and it happens during the season. We believe in the path we are following, we must work even harder to make the fans proud “.
Did Roma have little heart?
“I don’t agree, in the months in which Mourinho is here he brought out a lot from the players. I’m not looking for excuses, but we had a lot of difficulties with 6-7 absences of important players, I’m sure Mourinho will continue to bring out the best in the players we have ”.
Is Mourinho’s work downsized?
“Seven defeats are a lot it’s true, but I want to repeat that in a moment of difficulty you need to be stronger. I am 100% confident in Mourinho’s work and I am sure that by the end of the season we will have achieved our goals ”.
Is Mourinho the right coach?
“Yes, today we are influenced by the defeat and by the numbers you say, but there are many changes that will bear fruit. In football it has often happened that there are moments of difficulty, but now we need to be united and carry our ideas forward ”.
What is missing in Rome?
“With seven defeats it’s easy to talk, I’m not one who thinks everything has to be changed when he loses. I understand that today my words may seem a little nonsense, but every day I work with Mourinho and with the players and I say that I am confident. We must all bring something more to the team to make the fans proud ”.
Should we expect something from the market, maybe from January?
“We await the next market windows, we have all identified the objectives for our sustainable project, we work every day to improve. Following ours, we want to improve the team ”.
Mourinho’s communication choices?
“We are a team, many times coaches are shaken and it is not normal for them to look for the right way to express emotions. Today I am the main manager of the sporting area of Rome and I take responsibility for what happened “