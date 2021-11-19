“We didn’t have enough experience” – Nerd4.life

Years later, Hideki Kamiya, one of the founders of PlatinumGames, apologized (and this is already news) for the cancellation from Scalebound, stating that the development team did not have enough experience to develop a game with online features. The statement came during an interview with the YouTube channel Cutscenes, where Kamiya returned to talk about the old Xbox One / PC exclusive.

Scalebound was announced at E3 2014. The launch was scheduled for 2017, but just earlier that year Microsoft announced its cancellation, amid general bewilderment.

Kamiya explained that “Scalebound was a project we teamed up with Microsoft. They expected great things from us and the game and we wanted to satisfy them. Teaming up with Microsoft meant launching the game on the latest Xbox console. I wanted to make a high-level game. I wanted to go back to something photorealistic.“

Kamiya then revealed that the goal was also partly due to the desire to improve the graphics capabilities of PlatinumGames, as well as to his wishes. The choice of a modern protagonist in a scenario Fantasy it was dictated by his love for the genre, which he accrued playing Sorcerian, Hydlide and other fantasy classics for the PC.

Unfortunately Scalebound turned out to be too much of a challenge for PlatinumGames: “We worked in an environment we weren’t used to. We were developing on the Unreal Engine and lacked the experience needed to create a feature-based game online. The tests to overcome were truly enormous.

We didn’t have enough experience and we couldn’t get over that wall, ending up as everyone knows. I’m sorry for the gamers who have been waiting for it and I’m even more sorry for Microsoft who trusted us as a business partner. I want to apologize to both of you as an author and as a member of Platinum Games.“