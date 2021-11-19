Tech

“We didn’t have enough experience” – Nerd4.life

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

Years later, Hideki Kamiya, one of the founders of PlatinumGames, apologized (and this is already news) for the cancellation from Scalebound, stating that the development team did not have enough experience to develop a game with online features. The statement came during an interview with the YouTube channel Cutscenes, where Kamiya returned to talk about the old Xbox One / PC exclusive.

Scalebound was announced at E3 2014. The launch was scheduled for 2017, but just earlier that year Microsoft announced its cancellation, amid general bewilderment.

Kamiya explained that “Scalebound was a project we teamed up with Microsoft. They expected great things from us and the game and we wanted to satisfy them. Teaming up with Microsoft meant launching the game on the latest Xbox console. I wanted to make a high-level game. I wanted to go back to something photorealistic.

Kamiya then revealed that the goal was also partly due to the desire to improve the graphics capabilities of PlatinumGames, as well as to his wishes. The choice of a modern protagonist in a scenario Fantasy it was dictated by his love for the genre, which he accrued playing Sorcerian, Hydlide and other fantasy classics for the PC.

Unfortunately Scalebound turned out to be too much of a challenge for PlatinumGames: “We worked in an environment we weren’t used to. We were developing on the Unreal Engine and lacked the experience needed to create a feature-based game online. The tests to overcome were truly enormous.

We didn’t have enough experience and we couldn’t get over that wall, ending up as everyone knows. I’m sorry for the gamers who have been waiting for it and I’m even more sorry for Microsoft who trusted us as a business partner. I want to apologize to both of you as an author and as a member of Platinum Games.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee10 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice with ray tracing, NVIDIA DLSS and AMD FSR on PC

2 days ago

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles for free, will be yours forever once redeemed

1 week ago

Elden Ring, gameplay analysis – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

WhatsApp, it is finally possible to chat with those you don’t know: super trick!

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button