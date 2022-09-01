We dismantle the hatred against Olivia Wilde, the girlfriend of Harry Styles

If you are one of those who defines your personal or professional status with the recurring “it is complicated”, you can now remove it.

Olivia Wilde has made such an ‘upgrade’ to the definition of complication, that it will be difficult for ordinary mortals to use it anymore. Let’s cut to the chase, let’s see if we can clearly tell this twisted story. First, the basics: Olivia Wilde arouses as much envy in the era of generation Z as Angelina Jolie aroused in the time of generation X. She embodies perfectly

the woman 10 of the 21st century.

Olivia Wilde (38 years old) occupies covers, is raffled off by the most chic brands and has managed to succeed as an actress and as a director, with the multi-award winning ‘Super Nerds’ (2019). Beautiful, intelligent and leader of the Time’s Up movement against sexual harassment in Hollywood, to make matters worse she has taken a

boyfriend ten years younger who turns out to be the generational idol of the moment: Harry Styles. Together, they form one of the most retro-styled couples in the West. A Gucci dream come true on the streets of New York or London, the cities where his love walks the most.

So much and so cool has a danger: any slip is paid, and very expensive. And if it happens in August, just when the news is scarce, it can become a cyclone. It all started with an interview promoting his film in ‘Variety’, in which Wilde uncovered a

incident with his ex, the actor

Jason Sudeikis. He is the main actor of the series ‘Ted Lasso’, the good-natured protagonist of the happiest streaming title. Lasso is great, but it seems that Sudeikis is not so great.

In an episode of bullying that exemplifies how vicarious violence famously works, Sudeikis arranged for Wilde to be handed an envelope by a courier with a citation regarding the

custody of their two children, just as he was presenting his latest film to a group of top industry and media executives. This happened in April. Olivia Wilde did not speak of the subject until August, in the first promotional interview for her new film, ‘Don’t worry dear’.

“In any other workplace, it would have been considered an attack,” the actress said in the interview. «

try to sabotage me this way is something really wicked. Unfortunately, it doesn’t catch me off guard. I mean… I broke off the relationship for something.” A few months earlier, Jason Sudeikis had assured in an interview with ‘GQ’ magazine that he was still unclear why his marriage had ended. “The sad thing is that the victims of all this are eight and five years old,” Wilde stressed, referring to his children.

It is no coincidence that Sudeikis wanted to break her ex in an important business meeting: it is extremely difficult for women in the cinema to get producers to

invest in your movies. Any drama or reputational crisis can spoil a deal, because in this cruel business they lose the favor of the public by

double the speed and with him

triple brutality That men. Jason Sudeikis knows that Wilde’s vulnerability is not personal, but professional.

This slip, however, has unleashed a perfect storm from which whoever can take advantage. Sudeikis, no doubt, because of his wounded pride as a scorned man. The networks and certain media, of course, that have mobilized with

old rumors and sexist misogyny the clicks of the attention business, with the added bonus of being able to attract the millions of Harry Styles fans around the world.

A post on the well-known Instagram account Deuxmoi released months ago that a well-known director was so distracted on the set that her second had to shoot a large part of the scenes. In the same unconfirmed line, it has been published that

Florence Pugh, star of ‘Don’t worry my dear’, can’t stand Olivia Wilde, although she had already declared herself a fan of hers before. They claim not

could withstand the crush between Harry Styles and Wilde during filming (?!), but it all seems like a new attempt to invent rivalries between two talented women.

The rumors published this month have reached a ridiculous point: they have ensured that Olivia Wilde paid Harry Styles three times more than Florence Pugh, something unthinkable in a woman who leads the fight for equality in the film industry. But the worst has not been the

bizarre inventionsbut the appearance of the very toxic Shia LaBeouf in the midst of all this web of malicious rumors.

LaBeouf was the first protagonist of ‘Don’t worry dear’, but Olivia Wilde fired him. She told it in the ‘Variety’ interview: “He has a process that, in a way, seems to require a

fighting energy and, personally, I don’t think it’s conducive to top performances,” he explained. Surely there’s a lot of understatement in this story: A few months after he disappeared from the set, LaBeouf’s girlfriend, the very impressive singer FKA Twigs, sued him for

sexual assault.

Now, in what seems like another tantrum from a hurt man trying to harm, LaBeouf tries to impose another version of his firing: “I quit your movie because your actors and I couldn’t find time to rehearse,” he maintains. And all because Olivia Wilde no longer admits

personal or professional depredation. Can the media really not recognize the toxic maneuvers of weak men? Are they not going to be able to tell the new stories that equality demands?