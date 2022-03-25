“We do not contain this variant with masks and spacers”

It will soon come to zero risk of infections from Covid-19? No. The numbers of those infected with SARS-CoV-2 increase and for Omicron it is proving much less aggressive than the Delta variant. But the measures we have been accustomed to in more than two years of the pandemic may not be enough.

Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, explains that «Omicron 2 is an irrepressible variant of measures. It is right that the masks are still used by the frail and the elderly, even after the obligation has been lifted, but with masks and spacings we do not contain this variable. Zero Covid does not exist in the general population ».

MORE INFORMATION

Omicron 2, Bassetti: «It is not the fifth wave, but first with the weakened virus. The vaccine is effective “

“We have to get over it, as other countries have done – he continues speaking to Agorà, on Rai 3 – Omicron 2 is too contagious to be contained: if it enters a classroom or family, you can use the measures you want but the variant infects everyone “. This is why vaccination can be a weapon capable of containing the number of the most serious cases.

As for the progress of the infections, he explained, “we will have to get used to the ups and downs. The fourth wave is bringing many cases, there is a very high circulation of viruses, with fortunately not serious symptoms. So much so that for intensive care, which is the main parameter, the minus sign has lasted for about a month, except for a day. But it is clear when the virus is circulating a lot there is also an increase in hospitalizations in average intensity of treatment, because many people who go to hospital for various reasons, and then test positive for the swab ».

Fourth dose of the vaccine, the AIFA commission met: under review for the elderly

Do you have to worry about such high positivity rates? “It can be a positive sign, it could indicate that the swabs are done more appropriately based on the symptoms”, replies the infectious specialist but “we still do too many swabs to non-symptomatic” and “we still do too many to those who have a habit to do it “. According to the researchers Omicron 2 is replacing Omicron 1 in different countries. Pre-publication research has shown that its rapid rise is due to its greater transmissibility. And the scholars suggest how it is able to more easily overcome the immunity of vaccination and previous infection with the previous variants. However, mRna vaccines would give a similar level of protection against the two strains. A work on New England Journal of Medicine showed that booster booster substantially increased the level of neutralizing antibodies against the two variants.

Omicron 2, ten rules to avoid the second infection: from the mask (not only indoors) to the sense of relaxation

At the beginning of March, the Omicron 2 variant managed to supplant all the others in Italy: its estimated prevalence was 99.9%. The Ba.2 sub-lineage, on the other hand, was present at 44%.