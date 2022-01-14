we do not know the causes – Corriere.it

from Guido Olimpio

US diplomats based in Geneva and Paris have complained of unease. Blinken’s admission and the hypothesis of an attack by enemy agents

The United States does not yet know the causes of the mysterious Havana syndrome. The candid statement of Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. And it weighs even more because it accompanies the reporting of new cases.

In the summer, several US diplomats based in Geneva and Paris complained of discomfort, one needed hospitalization. The symptoms are always the same: dizziness, loss of balance, nausea, strange buzzing. There is this in the testimonies of over 200 officials who ended up on the list of infected with the disease globally.

The phenomenon began in 2016 in Cuba – hence the name – and subsequently extended to American (but also Canadian) personnel in Russia, China, Eastern Europe, Colombia and the Washington area. The progression of events, at times pressing, was followed by a series of hypotheses. The first. It is an attack with electromagnetic waves, therefore a hostile action by an opponent of the USA. The second. These are the consequences of electronic surveillance, always by enemies. The third. Effects of powerful pesticides. The fourth. The annoying song of insects (related to accidents on Castro’s island). The fifth. The use of equipment within the representations. The sixth. It is a form of psychosis which involved those based abroad, work stress. Together with the scenarios – repeatedly produced by investigators and scientists – the alleged culprits were indicated.

If it really is aggression then it can be the Russians, the Cubans, the Chinese and anyone who is America’s rival. But, at the same time, there are those who recalled the experiments conducted by the CIA during the Cold War. The White House and the State Department reacted on several levels. Two task forces have been formed, including that of intelligence entrusted to the man who directed the research of Osama bin Laden. Their task is to find a plausible explanation. The direct questions addressed to Moscow were unsuccessful. Furthermore, an ad hoc provision was adopted, the Havana Act, which increases aid to those who have suffered from symptoms. The measure also represented a response to allegations by some officials that superiors did not assess what was happening with due attention.