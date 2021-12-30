“We do not sacrifice non-Covid patients” – Targatocn.it

“If vaccines are the priority, we must not forget that we need beds and staff and shortly, if this is not understood, we risk collapse“This is the alarm raised by the nurses’ union Nursind Piedmont. “Those who continue to give orders from above must also take on the burden of responding to and managing this critical issue“.

“How can we expect to double vaccinations with fewer staff than before as hospitals fill up? An ASL such as that of the City of Turin, for example, certainly cannot manage to manage the continuous demand for beds in the three hospitals and therefore for personnel and at the same time double the vaccination capacity, not to mention the tracking. Come and explain to people who get angry because they queue or because they want the vaccine. Come and manage the constant provocations of those who download their position regarding the vaccines on the operator. Let General Figliuolo and President Cirio come“.

“The emergency – concludes Nusind – it belongs to the whole system and not just to the public. Come and explain it to the angry people who also in this case take it out on the operators “.

“We read that Piedmont is proceeding quickly with the administration of the third dose, with a percentage of 3 points above the national average. Good. However, it must be stressed that this is not protecting hospitals, nor non-Covid patients. Because, despite the high but not yet alarming numbers of hospitalized patients, non-urgent examinations and visits have been suspended in many centers, to involve hospital doctors in the vaccination campaign“, echoes the regional secretary of the mayor of the Medici, Anaao Assomed, Chiara Rivetti, in a note addressed directly to the President of the Region Alberto Cirio.

“While on the one hand it is decided to involve new graduates in the emergency room, on the other hand specialists with years of experience are sent without remuneration and during service hours, distracting them from complex activities, in the vaccination hubs. P.To re-activate that of the Valentino, for example, the AOU Città della Salute has decided to employ 25/30 doctors of the Molinette hospital excellence, which is the reference point for many highly complex pathologies in Piedmont“.

“We ask you – Anaao Assomed writes to Cirio – to intervene as soon as possible to restore the correct use of the best medical skills: we cannot send neurologists, ophthalmologists, cardiologists etc to vaccinate instead of take care of their patients. Being the region that vaccinates the most counts, but not much, if we are then the worst for waiting lists or non-Covid mortality“.