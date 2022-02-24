‘We do not study medicine to be executioners’: Antioquian doctor on abortion – Health

The President of the Medical College of Antioquia, Carlos Valdivieso, recently assured that in the face of the controversy that the historic decriminalization of the voluntary interruption of pregnancy up to week 24 in Colombia by the Constitutional CourtFor health workers, the option of conscientious objection is still valid, since they “did not study to be executioners.”

In an interview conducted by the Blu Radio station, Valdivieso pointed out that “we doctors have not studied medicine to serve as executioners. You have to see the doctor’s point of view. Doctors do not study to perform this type of procedure and the absolute respect for conscientious objection”.

(Also read: Clandestine abortions in Colombia: a public health problem)

According to the health professional, conscientious objection is the only option that health professionals have to not be forced to perform this procedure if they do not want it.

“The only way out for doctors is to object individually and that is a very important matter that must be taken into account. We doctors know that life exists from the moment of conception, no one can stop to deny it. For us and many doctors, the discussion is not whether the interruption is done early or if it is something a doctor can do without compromising the basic principles of medicine,” Validivieso said on Blu Radio.

The director of the Medical College of Antioquia also explained how the procedure would be carried out, against which he stated his position against it.

(We recommend: Abortion: should the health system be transformed to comply with the ruling?)

“If there is a minor pregnancy, of a low level of weeks, the gynecologist will have to use a curette and perform a procedure where he extracts the product of the pregnancy, which is a living being that will end its life at that moment. In the case of In the case of a child between 20 or a little more weeks, they will have to give him a medication that allows him to have a heart attack in that fetus and then get rid of the mother, which is the term that is used, extract that fetus that was previously alive and how As a result of the doctor’s action, he will lose his life and will be extracted,” Valdivieso told Blu Radio.

TIME WRITING

In other news

– Is there a recommended limit of weeks of gestation to be able to abort?

– Uribe, in favor of a referendum on abortion

– Abortion: what you should know after the Court’s historic ruling