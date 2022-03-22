“We do not want your pity”, the powerful message of Leticia Calderón that we applaud

“We don’t want your pity, we want your respect” is the powerful message that Leticia Calderón shared on his social networks on the occasion of the World Down Syndrome Daywhich is celebrated every March 21, a commemoration that came to the fore for the actress when she became the mother of Luciano.

At Soy Carmín we applaud the message of Leticia Calderonwho on every occasion he can talks about the Down’s Syndrome and the experience he has lived with Emilian so that people understand that it is not a disease to pity those who have it, since it is not something that defines them.

At the end of last year, the 53-year-old actress stated that she would not call him Down’s Syndromebut “Syndrome of Love”, explaining that each person is different and that means that each one has different abilities and disabilities, which is good because it is part of the individuality of human beings.

It is because of that Leticia Calderon expressed that “if every family had a person with SdD (Down’s Syndrome) this world would be wonderful”, since it would help to take another important step: that people with Down’s Syndrome have equal opportunities to lead a normal life.

In fact, he recently shared that Emilian “He is learning to be independent”, so he is clear that the time will come when his son will lead his life and be independent, especially since he came of age last February.

For what Emilian take this step in the best way, Leticia Calderonwho has participated in telenovelas such as empire of lies, Brave love and The force of Destinyhas guided and instructed him in different aspects of life, which he usually shares on his social networks.

Some of those times are when they exercise, cook, and do household chores. However, one of the users’ favorite videos is when the actress taught him how to Emilian to shave, since Leticia Calderón’s love is noticeable, as well as her son’s security to do things.

On that occasion, some of the comments left by his followers were “great, developing independent living skills!” and “that little boy is a beautiful and you are a super mom, if we all gave more love we would be contributing a lot to this world”.

Definitely, Leticia Calderon She has shown that she is a great mom because she is an example of patience, dedication and love. And those are the main values ​​that she openly transmits to inspire people and do her bit in the world.