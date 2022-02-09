we do not withdraw our troops

Emmanuel Macron sees “concrete solutions” to the Ukraine crisis: he repeated it yesterday in Kiev to President Volodymir Zelensky, whom he met twelve hours after the long meeting in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Too bad that seen from the Kremlin, the solutions hoped for by negotiator Macron seem much less “concrete”. In the aftermath of the five and a half hours of tête-à-tête (“He tortured me,” Putin said) Macron seemed to have brought home, in Europe, a first Russian step towards de-escalation and in particular commitment of Moscow not to take new military initiatives on the border with Ukraine and to withdraw the troops engaged in joint exercises in Belarus, at the end of the joint maneuvers. But Putin freezes everyone immediately: “No, that’s not correct, there was no commitment – Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov replied dryly -. Simply no one had ever said that Russian forces would remain on Belarusian territory. ” On the other hand, six Russian warships are flowing into the Mero Sea for other maritime exercises. Putin “told me that this will not be at the origin of an escalation – Macron reiterated yesterday on his way to Kiev – it is no small feat”.

THE COMMITMENT OF THE ELISEO

The French president – who has assumed the role of great negotiator for Europe, for which France ensures the semester of presidency – repeated several times (again yesterday going to Kiev) that he wanted to “distinguish the ongoing tensions in the regions border crossing between Russia and Ukraine and disagreements between Russia and the West over NATO ”. Here too, seen from the Kremlin, the distinction seems much more nuanced. With Macron at his side, President Putin did not hesitate the other night to brandish the nuclear threat, warning, in the event of Ukraine joining NATO and of a possible clash on the eastern front, for example in Crimea (annexed by Russia in the 2014) that the allies would be required to go to war alongside Kiev: «Tell your readers and spectators – Putin said replying to a reporter – I’m sure they don’t want it. And I don’t want it either … Do not forget that there is nuclear power! ».

THE DIPLOMATIC MARATHON

From Kiev, Macron continued to be the spokesperson for the tones of diplomacy, praising the “cold blood” of Ukraine and President Zelensky, who openly called for a new summit at the level of heads of state of the Normandy format (France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine) which will meet tomorrow, but only at the Sherpa level, in Berlin. The usual Macron went to Berlin last night to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz, himself returning from a meeting in Washington with US President Joe Biden. Macron also found Polish President Andrzej Duda in Berlin. The goal is now to open the diplomatic path, following the tracks of the Minsk agreements of September 2014: “It is the only way that allows us to build peace, thanks to a sustainable political solution”, hammered Macron, according to which having obtained, if not a start of “de escalation”, at least “the fact that there is no further escalation” is already a result: “If Vladimir Putin said that I tortured him, it is because I hammered on border guarantees with Ukraine. He plays on ambiguities ».

ITALY IN THE FIELD

“We are working to avoid the risk of a military escalation” confirmed Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, before the joint Foreign and Defense commissions, however specifying that “if there is a need, Italy is ready to do its part in the deterrence devices, for example on the east flank ». On the same tone the intervention of the Minister of Defense Lorenzo Guerini, who underlined the need to “strengthen the device deployed to defend the eastern flank of the Atlantic Alliance” and that “Italy has already confirmed its readiness to provide its contribution if NATO decides to do so “. “The transatlantic relationship – said Guerini – is the cornerstone of security and peace in Europe and those who cultivate the goal of dividing us will be disappointed”.