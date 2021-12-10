“We don’t have the squad for three competitions. We can’t create these problems alone. The quality of Mayoral is one of the few things I liked.” VIDEO

The Roma coach, José Mourinho, spoke at the end of the match won against CSKA Sofia.

Mourinho at Sky Sport

It went in the best way: can it be a good confidence boost?

“We cannot create this type of problem for ourselves, it is not possible to have total control over the match, then we lose the ball, we have had naive behavior. The first and second goals conceded are unacceptable, then of course they are happy and we thank Zorya. But it is not possible to stay on 3-0 and take risks with 3-2 “.

Borja Mayoral?

“One of the few things I really liked, he had quality with the ball, he played very well with the lines, I liked him a lot. The attitude does not surprise me, he always works and his quality in the game is one of the few things that I really liked ”.

How important was it to avoid the playoff?

“We don’t have a squad to play three competitions and play two more games, for us this was very important. We couldn’t control this, but we were lucky because we definitely wouldn’t need two more games in February ”.

Mourinho to the official channels of Rome

“So it’s perfect, because it’s two fewer games to play. For a squad like ours, two more games to play in February might be too much. So at least we play one round less, two games fewer and two games against. a team of a higher level, because it would have been a team that came from the Europa League. That’s why it was good for us. But 45 minutes of control, of positive play and 45 minutes of an attitude that I didn’t like, of a quality I didn’t like the game and we created a result that with a few more minutes would have been a very, very dangerous result. “