“We don’t understand what is going on with the car at the moment”

Checo Pérez acknowledges being concerned with the set-up of his Red Bull

Czech Perez he was not satisfied with the performance he has had Red Bull during the first two free practice sessions held at the Australian Grand Prix and where the Mexican himself finished in the third and fifth position, respectively throughout the Friday of activity.

Czech Perez pointed out that the team has made changes for the race held in Albert Park, but he was blunt in mentioning that “we don’t understand what’s going on with the car right now.”

Czech Perez He started just a few days ago from pole position, but has had no luck for the first two races with a best result of fourth place.

“Yes, we are talking about a few tenths and that will change our lives. We just have to understand where we are at the moment, because we don’t really understand what’s going on with the car.”

“A lot to work on trying to understand the direction we’ve taken. We are talking about a few tenths. We have to understand where we are,” he insisted. Czech Perez to the monument.

Checo Pérez worried about the set-up of the RB18 for the Australian GP. Getty

The Mexican finished in fifth position in Practice 2 of the Australian Grand Prixin a session that was again dominated by ferrari and that ended with charles leclerc in the first position, while Max Verstappen He finished in second place and recorded a 1:19.658.

Czech Perez questioned the calendar F1well out of the race in Australia held this weekend, the Great Circus will once again compete in Asia until the end of September and the beginning of October, when the races are held in Japan Y Singapore.

“As the season gets longer and longer, we need to strike a better balance. It works well at the moment because we are doing winter testing in Bahrain, it makes sense to stay there,” Checo said.