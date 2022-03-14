‘We don’t want a penny from Televisa’

Mexico City.- Hours after TelevisaUnivision released a press release assuring that its series El Último Rey: El Hijo del Pueblo, based on the life of Vicente Fernández, will premiere this Monday as scheduled, the singer’s widow, María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor , counterattacked with his own writing addressed to the media.

In this letter, “Cuquita”, as it has always been known in the middle of the show, points out that if the television station finally broadcasts the program, despite the fact that a Tenth Civil Court prohibited the broadcast a few days ago, it would be committing a crime .

“If Televisa does not abide by the Mexican authorities and the orders they gave it, it is their problem and it is a sign of their arrogance. The authorities are not going to sit idly by and they must act by not respecting their legal orders,” says Abarca Villaseñor. in a press release.

“As a woman, wife and mother, I ask the authorities of my country not to let that company do what it wants, with a feeling of impunity that I don’t think they will allow, because its illegalities and its desire to get money the wrong way”.

A few days ago, a resolution of the Tenth Civil Court, in file 177/2022, reported that, in favor of the heirs of the Charro de Huentitán, the transmission of the bioseries, produced by Juan Osorio, was prohibited.

The cancellation of the premiere, according to Marco del Toro, the Fernández family’s lawyer, is due to the fact that Televisa has systematically used Chente’s name and image for promotional purposes of the series. The television station, in its statement, pointed out that this argument is actually a ruse to censor the melodrama.

“I remember when Televisa wanted Vicente to give them his rights for free to make a series of his life and some time later they offered him crumbs without taking into account his career. Vicente didn’t let him. He told me: ‘Cuquita, these don’t have filler’ “, the interpreter’s widow recalled in her letter.

“Neither I nor my children want a penny from Televisa, that is clear to them. It is a matter of dignity. That they do not come to me with their story that it is a tribute with all due respect to Vicente. It is for money, stealing his image” .

TelevisaUnivision, speaking on the subject this Sunday, criticized the Fernández family for deciding to support one hundred percent another bioseries of the singer produced by Netflix, and starring actor Jaime Camil, instead of giving its approval to Juan Osorio’s bet, of Mexican manufacture and based on an unauthorized biography of Don Vicente.

“Vicente, who was always frank, wanted to tell his life to share it with his audience. He did so by signing a contract with Caracol to be broadcast on Netflix, because they gave him that confidence, which he did not have with Televisa. He also wanted to have an opinion about the cast. Jaime Camil was chosen for being talented, disciplined and free of scandals,” Cuquita pointed out.

“Vicente would never have approved that he was personified by someone Televisa, without authorization, wants to impose based on a book by an Argentine, a country that I admire but that saw the birth of that lady of whom I do not even think better.”

In the controversial production, planned to premiere this Monday at 8:30 p.m., the chosen protagonist was the singer Pablo Montero, who stars in the bioseries promos and is currently recording more scenes.

“Pablo is a good boy, but he knows that his image is not the one that Vicente would have approved and he knows that since November he had been participating in ‘lo oscurito’ in the illegal Televisa series, while Vicente was fighting for his life, calling himself a supposed friend of our family,” says Abarca Villaseñor.

“It makes me sad that gentlemen who called themselves friends and shared bread at our table, have started a plan since October to steal Vicente’s rights, when he could not defend himself as he was seriously ill in a hospital bed. I would like to see him do it!” they would have tried to do when he was alive!”

And it is that, while TelevisaUnivision points out that an artist, apparently, cannot have his name registered, because “it would prevent the press, magazines, books and audiovisuals from talking about them”, Cuquita details in his letter that has legal copyright registrations.

“Vicente registered his trademarks, his artistic name and the law protects his image. He did everything well and according to Mexican law. No one in Mexico can take away those rights for profit. That is not freedom of expression, it is theft.

“If they think that the artists of Mexico are going to leave and are going to accept that series of their lives can be made when they legally protected their names, they are wrong. If they give a note from Vicente I don’t care, they have the right. But if they sell a series using his name to get money at his expense, that does matter to me. That’s not censorship, it’s protecting the rights of stage names and our trademarks.”

The widow of Charro de Huentitán asked the media to respect the issue, since neither she nor her children plan to give interviews. You can only speak through her lawyers.