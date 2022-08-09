“We don’t want it”: Cristiano Ronaldo is still censored by a European cador

Even if things are still moving on the transfer market, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is still up in the air. But the situation is not so good for the Portuguese to find a first-choice destination, unless some big names like Chelsea or Bayern Munich feel weak in attack and decide to call on him. Since, as a reminder, they have all turned their backs on him because of his very advanced age. And if he still has a desire to find a club among the top Europeans, the statements that are coming out on the subject are still not in his interest.

Indeed, several big teams have lost important players this summer. But this does not mean that the latter want to call on the services of the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, even if the Italians of Naples who lost Insigne and Mertens are on the track. But this destination is not attractive for the Portuguese who has been linked for some time with Atletico Madrid, despite the return of the Spaniard Avaro Morata, who spent two seasons on loan at Juventus.

Only that the Spanish club is obviously not a taker, which is why Cristiano Ronaldo started the season with Manchester United. But long before the first match, he played a warm-up match which was controversial. Since replaced at half-time, the Portuguese did not digest his coach’s decision and left Old Trafford before the final whistle. A decision which frustrated Erik Ten Hag who openly declared on hearing the news: “It is unacceptable. For everyone. We are a team and we have to stay until the end”.

This situation has revived the desire to leave the Portuguese who was a substitute in the first game of the Reds Devils. And former Atlético starting side for nine seasons Juanfran Torres, did not miss the opportunity to give his opinion on the transfer window in full boiling of the Portuguese: “We do not want recruitments which we do not want”, the Alicante native said in an interview with DAZN.

But that’s not all, since Juanfran, who continues to be linked to the world of football as coach of CF Intercity, also commented on the good form with which Atleti are approaching this start to the season: “I love the group we have and we kept the block from last year. The demands are going to be very high, but if there are no last minute departures or strange last minute arrivals, I think we are going to have a great year”.