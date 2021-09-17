‘We don’t want to leave money for our children’ – Tvzap

A stern revelation from the Iowa native in an interview with Dax Shepard about their educational principles

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, married since 2015 and parents of the children Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood, have caused a lot of hype explaining how they intend to behave with their children in relation to the “economic issue”: Kutcher has in fact stated that he does not intend to leave any money as an inheritance to his two children and that instead his legacy will be totally devolved to charity.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis: no money for children

On the occasion of a guest inside the podcast Armchair Expert by Dax Shepard, the Cedar Rapids native actor said that he and his wife Mila have no doubts: “Upon our death all our money will go to charity. I don’t want to set up a fund for my children ”. Which may also seem – at first glance – a particularly severe resolution, especially considering that the two children are still very far from an age where they can understand the value of money (in fact they were born in 2014 and 2016).

A challenge for the children of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

According to some estimates, the assets of the famous Hollywood couple would amount to a a figure close to 300 million dollars and choosing not to pass on a similar sum to their children is certainly not easy. But if the decision seems excessively harsh, it actually hides a rather clear and, in its own way, also decidedly logical explanation. Demi Moore’s ex-husband explained, speaking of her two offspring (currently three and one year old respectively) that he would still be willing to support them in case they have good ideas:

If when they grow up they want to try to start some business demonstrating that they have a good plan for the realization, I can also invest in their projects. But no free funds: I want to motivate them to fend for themselves and appreciate what they’ve had

An educational goal

According to their famous father, the goal that Kutcher’s children must have is one and only one: “I want them to try to achieve a comfortable life. rolling up his sleeves, without gifts “.