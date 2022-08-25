“We don’t watch this crap anymore”: Euphoria season 3, the departure of a cult character makes fans furious

Tensions with the creator behind the departure?

For the time being, HBO has not yet reacted to this announcement and we do not know how this departure will be staged on the screen. On the other hand, it is not impossible that this situation is not really linked to a creative decision. If Kat was indeed neglected by the authors in season 2 and saw her plot progress in slow motion, it was above all the relationship between Barbie Ferreira and Sam Levinson (the creator) that would have sparked behind the scenes.

According to some rumors, the actress and the showrunner would have found themselves at the center of tensions last year, the fault in particular of a scene in a jacuzzi during which Barbie Ferreira would have been injured. She later accused the production of not ensuring her safety properly, something the producers denied.

Fans are disgusted

While waiting for more information on this subject, fans have already reacted to this announcement. And unsurprisingly given Kat’s on-screen popularity, the mood is not one of joy: “There will be more Kat in Euphoria it’s the end of my life here“, “Kat who won’t be in Euphoria’s S3 = well, we don’t watch this crap anymore lol” or, “bye, there’s no more kat, I don’t watch Euphoria anymore, it was my comfort character” and “There won’t be Kat in season 3 of Euphoria ?????? I want to break everything“.