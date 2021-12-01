“We dreamed of reaching Real” – Corriere.it

Sports justice in constant contact with the Prosecutor’s Office and Consob. We are waiting for some interceptions: they could be relevant

The end of an unrepeatable and winning era, with nine scudettos spun, can also be contained in the message of a Juventus manager, sent via whatsapp in the middle of last summer: We thought we would reach Real, but it was still a beautiful dream. It was Juve that had started from two seventh places, capable of recovering Serie A and, in fact, challenging the big players in Europe, in two finals of Champions. Until something had perhaps jammed: with that surge in capital gains which, crossed with the figures of the financial statements, were the opening words of the investigation by the Turin prosecutor’s office and the financial police. Meanwhile, the work of analyzing the documents seized by the military of the economic and financial police unit continues Yellow flames, although at the moment the famous card of the alleged arrears of Ronaldo not jumped out. As no revelation seems to come from the hearing of witnesses: yesterday it was the turn of Paolo Morganti, organizing secretary who arrived at Juve in February 2019, for two hours in front of the prosecutors Mario Bendoni, Ciro Santoriello and the adjunct Marco Gianoglio.

The criminal investigation will also be fundamental for the path of sports justice. There Federal prosecutor has been in the investigation for some time now, but the investigative tools do not allow it to move forward in a meaningful way. So far, the fictitious capital gains have been punished with a ranking penalty only in one case: when a criminal investigation, through wiretapping, handed over to the football judges the evidence that Chievo and Cesena they had agreed to inflate the evaluations of some of the Primavera players. In all other circumstances, the subjectivity of the players’ quotation is stranded: a line that the Federal Court has always followed and from which it will not derogate. But Joseph Chin, head of the prosecutor’s office, is counting on this: the outcome of the investigations by the Turin prosecutors. in constant contact with them, he was informed in advance of the searches, but has not yet received any judicial documents. It will happen when, with the notice of the end of the investigation, there will be the filing of the documents: something they hope to do in Turin within a month. A different situation than what happened with the Perugia magistrates involved in the case of the fake Suarez exam, who sent the papers after months of waiting, also creating a bit of tension among the 007 of the Football Federation. the line between the organs of the FIGC and the Consob, which has already had two hearings – one informal and one formal – with members of the Covisoc, the Commission for the supervision and control of companies.

Among the documents and wiretapping of the Turin investigation, there are elements that could be very useful to the Federal prosecutor. Especially the intercepted phone calls on the phones of Juventus managers, some very bad from a sporting point of view, according to investigators. They may not have a criminal value, but they may be relevant to sports justice, which follows other principles. Certainly sports courts are quicker in carrying out investigations and in carrying out trials: in the environments of the Federation there are those who are ready for a spring of fire.

