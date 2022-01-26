we expect Moscow to use force by mid-February

Harsh measures against Moscow – If Russia rejects diplomacy and further violates Ukrainian territorial integrity, “we will be fully aligned with Italy and our other partners and allies,” continued Smitham. “We will impose tough measures against Russia, including tough economic sanctions. Together with our allies and partners, we will respond with strong measures that would inflict significant costs on the Russian economy and financial system.”

Strengthen the Allies – Another US measure in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine will be the strengthening of “our NATO allies on the eastern flank, to which we have a sacred obligation, with an additional troop presence”. According to Smitham, “we still have the opportunity to build a constructive relationship, which is not based on crisis and hostility, if Putin chooses this path”.