We explain how it works and the other news

Building on the legacy of the Modern Warfare series, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is the direct sequel to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Players will experience a new campaign set immediately after Modern Warfare ll, featuring options, a new Zombie Open World mode set on the largest Call of Duty Zombie map, and one of the largest multiplayer map playlists in modern history. . maps, but also great classics loved by fans.





Released in the 20th anniversary year of the Call of Duty franchise, Modern Warfare III celebrates one of the franchise’s greatest legacies while charting a new path for all fans. For the first time in its history, Call of Duty returns with a direct sequel. In fact, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III takes place immediately after the events of last year’s blockbuster, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. All 16 maps present in the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) release have been modernized with new game modes and features, and will be available at the MWIII release.

Thanks to Carry Forward, for the first time in Call of Duty history, a lot of content from the previous Modern Warfare game will be carried over and available in the new Modern Warfare. All weapons and Operators previously unlocked, or currently available to players in Modern Warfare II, will carry over from Modern Warfare II to Modern Warfare III. Modern Warfare III also expands the player universe, with more to come after launch, including more than 12 new 6v6 maps that will power the post-launch seasons and new experiences from Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, when is available. releases

Modern Warfare 3: what we know about the campaign

Captain Price and Task Force 141 will have to adapt or die in the fight against the latest threat in this direct sequel to Modern Warfare ll. Ultranationalist Vladmir Makarov will extend his control across the globe, forcing Task Force 141 to fight like never before in this grim and stark campaign. In addition to the typical campaign missions, Modern Warfare III introduces missions open combat, an innovation that gives the player the ability to make decisions like never before. These missions complement the cinematic levels that players have come to love, thus ensuring an always cohesive narrative and adding freedom of choice, with numerous additional paths and options to complete the objectives. Designed to react and adapt to different playstyles, Modern Warfare 3 accommodates a stealthier approach or a more inclined towards high-stakes action – everyone can play the style they prefer.

Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer News

Modern Warfare III celebrates the 20th anniversary of Call of Duty with one of the largest multiplayer map playlists ever created, featuring both fan favorites and new ones, as well as additional maps for Ground War modes, Invasion and War. All 16 launch maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) have been modernized with new game modes and features and will be available at the launch of MWIII, while 12 new 6v6 base maps will power the post-launch seasons. Players will be able to experience some of the fan-favorite game modes, such as Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed, as well as the new Cutthroat (3v3v3) mode, on the main maps, where these modes have never been experienced before.

Among the new systems and gameplay mechanics, we will see the introduction of new movement technologies, including the new Tac-Stance designed for tactical melee combat. The Gunsmith will then evolve as replacement parts are added, allowing players to have more customization and create new weapon combinations. Modern Warfare III will also bring back features like minimap features with red dots indicating when an enemy is firing an unsilenced weapon and map voting, allowing players more autonomy in their multiplayer games. Then the Aim Down Sights (ADS) off-slide, cancel reload and cancel slide functions have been perfected. All perks will be available at the start of a match, including the new silent movement perk, Covert Sneakers. Finally, to everyone’s delight, Core Multiplayer Health (i.e. overall health in multiplayer) has been increased to ensure a higher time to kill (TTK).

What is Modern Warfare 3 Carry Forward?

For the first time in Call of Duty history, a large amount of content from an existing Modern Warfare game will be carried over and made available in the next Modern Warfare title. All weapons and Operators that were previously unlocked, or currently available to Modern Warfare II players, will carry over from Modern Warfare II to Modern Warfare III. This represents an epic step for the franchise that seems to be moving further and further away from the yearly release model in favor of a truly live service title with yearly expansions.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will be open world

For the first time in the Modern Warfare universe, players will be able to team up with other teams to survive and fight massive hordes of the undead on the largest Call of Duty zombie map ever. Developed by Treyarch, Modern Warfare Zombies tells a supernatural story of Dark Aether set in the Modern Warfare universe with missions, new zombies, and secrets to discover. Players will experience a PvE mining survival experience in an open world, where core features of Zombies are combined with new mechanics and face off against some of the biggest enemies in Call of Duty history.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III will be available worldwide for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net and Steam on Friday, November 10, 2023. Modern Warfare III open beta (dates TBD) will be free to play on all platforms and players who pre-order will get early access. Players who pre-order Modern Warfare III digitally will have access to the campaign up to a week before launch. Game development is led by Sledgehammer Games, in collaboration with Infinity Ward. Development for Modern Warfare Zombies is led by Treyarch, in close collaboration with Sledgehammer Games.

– by Riccardo Lichen