We explain how to reproduce the last photoshoot of Kim Kardashian at home

Continuing her post-Kanye West redemption, Kim Kardashian is continuing with initiatives to prove her good taste and legitimacy in the fashion world. Often successful attempts, evidenced by his last photoshoot for the magazine 032C by photographer Collier Shorr.

The images present the businesswoman in the usual poses and settings of fashion shoots, but some photos allow themselves a more creative dimension thanks to polished post-production work and, in particular, the use of double exposure (see the 5th shot of the carousel below).

The process, always having its small effect, is not so complicated to obtain and, above all, allows a wide field of experimentation for photo fans. If you haven’t tried it yet, here are some avenues to explore and things to know before you roll up your sleeves and get down to it.

Option n°1: the good old silver technique

Double exposure (also called “double exposure”) is a process as old as the world – of photography. It is quite simply a question of exposing your film twice, of exposing a negative a second time, in short: of mixing two photos into one.

Like so many brilliant ideas, like the tarte tatin or cornflakes, the double exposure was probably born by mistake, when photographers forgot to advance their film and involuntarily found themselves with two shots on one even negative. Over time, artists ended up reproducing this “accident” to create ghostly, dreamlike and unusual images.

The classic double exposure is done on the same side of a film, on a device with a button that disengages the advance of the film. All you have to do is take your first image and then reload your device without advancing your film. Once reloaded, you can frame to take your second image, which will be “superimposed” on the first. Then you can go back to single shots or continue with double exposures.

EBS (or “Exposing Both Sides”) consists of taking photos using both sides of your film. For the EBS, it is first necessary to place the film upside down, take its images (a process called “redscale”, which gives red tones to the images) then replace its film upright to take new cliches.

Option n°2: the good old digital technique

1990s babies glorified film photography and aesthetics nineties. The babies of the 2000s, on the other hand, make the most of turn-of-the-century fashion and, logically, have moved on to their own “vintage” photo: digital cameras. If you own one, it is possible to try your hand at double exposure.

In the best case, your device has a dedicated option (often the case with Nikon and Fuji), accessible from the device menu. The option allows you to see the results of your experiments in real time, unlike film.

If he does not have one, it is quite possible to achieve your double exposure by hand, on photo editing software, by merging two images and playing on the degrees of opacity (as explained here ). The technique leaves less room for photo practice as such but allows you to achieve a more precise and personal result, and to get your hands on post-production software.

Options n°3: the good old app technique