We explain in detail the US sanctions against Russia

US announces first sanctions for Russian advance 1:36

(CNN) — US Treasury Department Under Secretary Wally Adeyemo explained Tuesday morning’s announcement of Russia sanctions, detailing the Biden administration’s three-pronged approach.

“The sanctions that we imposed were significant actions that impacted Russia in multiple ways,” Adeyemo said during a brief appearance on MSNBC.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled what he called a “first tranche” of US sanctions against Russia, including two major financial institutions, Russian sovereign debt, and Russian elites and their relatives.

Sanctions against Russia, in detail

Banks: “(Of) the banks we pursued, one of them was critical to the ability to [el presidente de Rusia] Vladimir Putin to project power within Russia. The money they use to pay the Kremlin is used to pay for things within the country. The second bank was critical to its defense industry and its ability to project power outside of Russia. We isolated those banks from the US financial system, and today their assets are frozen due to the measures we took,” Adeyemo said.

individuals: “We isolate the Russian elites. These elites are close to the Kremlin and close to Putin. And the reality is that Vladimir Putin gets a lot of his wealth from the money of these elites and from the Russian economy. So, just as we isolated to these individuals and their children, we cut off Vladimir Putin’s ability to use his resources to promote his way of life.”

Debt: “The action we are taking to cut sovereign debt means that, over time, Russia’s economy will be deprived of the resources it needs to project its power within the region and around the world.”

Echoing Biden’s remarks yesterday, Adeyemo acknowledged that there will be some costs to Americans, including at the gas pump.

“What the president told us is to take action that would severely affect the Russian economy and mitigate the impact in the United States and Europe, which we did, but there will be costs and our goal will be to make sure that we mitigate those costs over time,” he said. .

When asked about the oligarchs who may have funds spread across several countries, Adeyemo said that the strategy included persecuting their relatives, including their children.

“One of the things that we did yesterday was, in addition to going after the people mentioned, going after their children. And our goal will be, as we continue, to make sure that we target the individuals that are around them to ensure that the money that they are sending to places like London and New York through those individuals can no longer flow and let’s limit the ability of this money to flow back to President Putin,” he said.

The Republican response to Russia sanctions 0:50

Biden’s latest sanctions against Russia target the families of Putin’s inner circle. These are the affected

The US sanctions, triggered by Russia’s latest actions in Ukraine, include targets that have gone untouched in the past: relatives of members of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

By including the sons of two powerful figures close to the Russian president, the Biden administration sent a clear signal that its target list for individual sanctions extends beyond public officials and financiers, as part of a new effort to close the avenues for Putin’s top associates to protect their wealth by giving it to his family members.

Denis Bortnikov and Vladimir Kiriyenko, both designated for individual sanctions by the Treasury Department on Tuesday, have their own prominent positions in Russian business. Both, however, will have their assets in the United States frozen and banned from dealing with anyone in the United States solely because their parents serve as Putin’s national intelligence chief and as one of his closest advisers. , respectively.

“They share in the corrupt gains from the Kremlin’s policies and they should share in the pain as well,” Biden said Tuesday.

The sanction of the children of two of the officials closest to Putin does not have the impact of other measures announced on Tuesday, most notably the imposition of sanctions on two of Russia’s most important banks and the reduction of the country’s ability to access to Western finance.

But they seek to destabilize a very personal element of the Russian economy, one fueled by the reality that Putin’s inner circle and his family members linked to him represent an extraordinary consolidation of wealth and power within the country.

“This is unprecedented because we are expanding the scope of US sanctions to prevent elites close to Putin from using his sons to hide assets, evade costs and squander the resources of the Russian people,” said a senior Russian government official. Biden to CNN. “This is a new approach.”

It’s clear, officials say, that the opening salvo of that approach probably won’t be the last.

The sanctions target “powerful Russians from Putin’s inner circle who are believed to be involved in the kleptocracy of the Russian regime and their relatives,” according to the Treasury Department.

Denis Bortnikov is the son of Aleksandr Bortnikov, the powerful head of the Federal Security Service, Russia’s national intelligence service known as the FSB. The eldest of the Bortnikovs, who was already subject to sanctions in March last year, was again designated to receive sanctions in the new round.

Vladimir Kiriyenko is the son of Sergei Kiriyenko, former prime minister and current chief of staff of the presidential office, whom US officials consider “the curator of Putin’s domestic policy.” The elder Kiriyenko, also banned in 2021, was also designated again for sanctions on Tuesday.

The redesignations were necessary to create the legal avenue to designate your children, which freezes all property and interests in property in the United States, or in the possession or control of a US citizen.

The two sons are currently holding prominent roles: Bortnikov as vice president of VTB bank, one of Russia’s largest financial institutions, and Kiriyenko as the newly appointed CEO of the VK group, which is the parent company of the Russian social network VK, which calls itself “the largest European social network”.

A third sanctioned, Petr Fradkov, is the CEO of Promsvyazbank, the military bank that was also the target of sanctions on Tuesday. But he also has a key family link to the upper echelons of Putin’s orbit.

Fradkov is the son of Mikhail Fradkov., former Prime Minister of Russia and former head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, or SVR. The elder Fradkov was subject to sanctions by the United States in 2018.